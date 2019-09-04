What's moving markets today: September 4, 2019
US manufacturing contracted. Here's what comes next
A version of this post first appeared in the newly relaunched "Before the Bell" newsletter. Subscribe here!
Those who have argued that the United States can withstand the weakness hitting global factories just received a shock: the American manufacturing sector shrank last month, according to the Institute for Supply Management. It's the first time that's happened since August 2016.
Against expectations, the group's manufacturing index, a key gauge for the industry, came in at 49.1 as the trade war hit sentiment. Any number below 50 indicates a contraction.
So what happens now? Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes points out that this is the third time that the US manufacturing ISM has dropped below 50 since the financial crisis, and the previous two events did not trigger recessions. But it's definitely not a positive signal.
In the near term, the survey's biggest impact has been to increase expectations for a larger interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month. The odds of a 50-basis point cut are now at more than 9%, up from 0% on Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
But we'll get a much better picture of what the Fed is working with by the end of the week. The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index arrives Thursday. That's followed, of course, by a blockbuster August jobs report on Friday.
Hong Kong stocks jump nearly 4% on best day of the year
Hong Kong stocks turned in their strongest performance of the year, gaining nearly 4% on news that a controversial extradition bill that sparked months of protests would be completely withdrawn.
The Hang Seng Index (HSI) notched up its biggest daily percentage gain since November 2018 to end at 26,523 points. It got a major boost during afternoon trading from local media reports, subsequently confirmed, that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will formally withdraw the bill.
Lam had suspended the bill in June after more than 1 million people took to the streets but that didn't quell the protests.
Boris Johnson's loss is the pound's gain
The pound is getting whipsawed by political turmoil in Britain. Brace for more volatility as the parliamentary drama continues to unfold.
The currency jumped 0.9% against the dollar on Wednesday, rising to nearly $1.22 after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a parliamentary revolt aimed at preventing Britain from crashing out of the European Union without a deal to protect the economy. Those gains reverse steep declines from earlier this week, when the pound fell to its lowest level since a surprise flash crash in October 2016.
On the radar: Investors are now looking toward the prospect of an election, which could theoretically be called before or after the October 31 Brexit deadline.
Some investors worry that an election would only amp up the chaos. The outcome could embolden Johnson to pursue his hardline approach to Brexit. Or, it could elevate Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose leftist policies could hit asset prices, the thinking goes.
Deutsche Bank strategist Oliver Harvey disagrees. He says an election is the "least worst of all scenarios this week" and believes it would reduce the prospect of no deal Brexit. Harvey says he'd upgrade his view on sterling to neutral if an October election is called.
Key takeaway: Labour policies would be temporary, reversible and most likely moderated by Parliament, as opposed to the "permanent shock caused by a no deal Brexit," per Harvey.