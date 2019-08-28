With nothing new on the US-China trade front, stock futures are steadily trending lower, set to open squarely in the red.

Futures for the Dow and the Nasdaq Composite are both down 0.3%, while those for the S&P 500 are down 0.2%.

All three indexes finished lower on Tuesday. With three trading days left in August, they are all looking at their second worst month of the year, according to Refinitiv.

The key chart investors' eyes are glued to is the spread between the 2-year Treasury yield and 10-year note , which is accelerating its inversion to the lowest levels since the financial crisis. The deeper the inversion and the longer we stay inverted, the greater the calls will be for a sustained recession," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note.

With little news in the United States, investors are keeping a concerned eye on Italian political developments and Brexit.

Italian 10-year bond yields fell to a record low as coalition talks between the Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party are fueling optimism over the country's political future. An agreement between the two parties would avoid fresh elections.