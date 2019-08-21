From our newly relaunched "Before the Bell" newsletter. Subscribe here.

Central bankers will take center stage when they gather in Jackson Hole later this week. But for now, as investors sit and wait, monetary policy isn't what's generating the most buzz.

That's right. Almost two years after US President Donald Trump and Republicans passed a $1.5 trillion tax cut package, fiscal stimulus has reentered the conversation.

"We're looking at various tax rate deductions," Trump said on Tuesday. "But I'm looking at that all the time ... that's one of the reasons we're in such a strong economic position."

His remarks followed a report that some members of the Trump administration have weighed whether to push for a temporary payroll tax cut to fight fears of an economic slowdown.

More from CNN's reporters in Washington: "Despite Trump's public-facing vociferousness about the strength of the [US] economy on his watch ... officials have discussed the possibility of a potential payroll tax cut to stave off anxiety" in recent days.

Stocks, which closed lower on Tuesday, didn't show much exuberance on the early reporting. That may reflect the fact that, at best, discussions are in extremely early stages.