What's moving markets today: August 21, 2019
Fiscal stimulus is back on the agenda
Central bankers will take center stage when they gather in Jackson Hole later this week. But for now, as investors sit and wait, monetary policy isn't what's generating the most buzz.
That's right. Almost two years after US President Donald Trump and Republicans passed a $1.5 trillion tax cut package, fiscal stimulus has reentered the conversation.
"We're looking at various tax rate deductions," Trump said on Tuesday. "But I'm looking at that all the time ... that's one of the reasons we're in such a strong economic position."
His remarks followed a report that some members of the Trump administration have weighed whether to push for a temporary payroll tax cut to fight fears of an economic slowdown.
More from CNN's reporters in Washington: "Despite Trump's public-facing vociferousness about the strength of the [US] economy on his watch ... officials have discussed the possibility of a potential payroll tax cut to stave off anxiety" in recent days.
Stocks, which closed lower on Tuesday, didn't show much exuberance on the early reporting. That may reflect the fact that, at best, discussions are in extremely early stages.
Target soars after strong earnings
Target (TGT) shares are on the climb after reporting better-than-expected second quarter earnings, per our Nathaniel Meyersohn:
Alibaba reportedly delays its second listing in Hong Kong
Alibaba has delayed plans to list its stock in Hong Kong, according to Reuters.
The Chinese tech company already trades publicly in New York, but was reported to have been considering a second listing that Reuters said could raise as much as $15 billion. The plan was to list in August, Reuters said.
The news organization cited two anonymous sources who attributed the decision to postpone the listing to "the lack of financial and political stability" in Hong Kong. The city has seen 11 consecutive weekends of pro-democracy protests.
Alibaba (BABA) declined to comment on what it called "market rumors" to CNN Business.
The company could still list as early as October.
Stock markets in Asia end mixed
Asian stock markets were mostly lower earlier and taking a lead from declines overnight in the United States.
In the absence of further developments on the US-China trade war, investors appear to be shifting their focus to what Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will have to say Friday at an economic meeting.
Here's where they ended: