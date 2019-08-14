What's moving markets today: August 14, 2019
The yield curve, explained
The bond market is flashing a big neon caution sign.
Yields on 2-year US Treasury bonds dipped below the yield on the US 10-year bond Wednesday morning. It was the first time the 10-year yield was below the 2-year yield since 2007 — just before the Great Recession. Both were hovering around 1.62%.
In another worrisome sign, the yield on the 30-Year US Treasury fell to a record low Wednesday of about 2.06%.
This is significant. When shorter-term rates are higher than longer-term bond yields, that is known as an inverted yield curve. The 3-month US Treasury already inverted versus the 10-year this spring.
Yield curve inversions have often preceded recessions and are a sign of just how nervous investors are about the immediate outlook for the economy. They are demanding higher rates for short-term loans, which is not normal.
Typically, investors expect to get paid a higher rate of return when they are lending money for a longer period of time, because the risks are higher.
WeWork files for IPO
WeWork's parent company, The We Company, publicly filed paperwork on Wednesday to raise $1 billion in an initial public offering.
The amount is a placeholder and will probably be substantially higher. It will trade under the ticker symbol "WE."
The company is moving forward with its plans to go public despite losing a staggering $1.9 billion last year, according to its IPO prospectus, an unprecedented amount for a company about to go public.
The We Company continued to burn through money this year. In the first half of 2019, the company lost $904 million, a roughly 25% increase from the same period in the prior year. But its business is growing fast too. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.5 billion in the first six months of the year.
Here's why the Dow is declining
Dow futures slid nearly 200 points Wednesday after the bond market, for the first time in over a decade, flashed a warning signal that has an eerily accurate track record for predicting recessions.
Here's what happened: The 10-year Treasury bond yield fell to 1.627% Wednesday morning, below the 1.632% yield of the 2-year Treasury bond. It marked the first time since 2007 that 10-year bond yields fell below 2-year yields.
CNN Business' Fear and Greed Index signaled investors were fearful:
US stock futures are pointing lower
US stock futures point lower Wednesday following weak economic data out of Germany and China:
- The Dow could open down 200 points, or 0.8% lower.
- The Nasdaq could drop 0.9%.
- The S&P 500 could fall 0.8%.
European markets dropped in early trading. Britain's FTSE 100 dipped 0.7%, while Germany's DAX shed 1.1%.
Stocks in Asia finished higher, helped along by the US rally during the previous session. Japan's Nikkei rose 1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.1% after two days of protests disrupted flights at the city's airport.
Tuesday's close: The Dow closed up 1.4%, the S&P 500 rose 1.5%, and the Nasdaq gained 2%.
The United States and China have called another truce in their trade war.
But Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser with Allianz, thinks it would be a mistake to assume that a deal is definitely in the cards.
The Dow soared Tuesday after the Trump administration delayed some tariffs on Chinese goods set to begin on September 1. It now plans to put those tariffs in place on December 15.
But investors don't yet appreciate what will almost certainly come next: another trade war escalation. Any cease fire between the United States and China will would be short-lived, El-Erian told CNN Business on Tuesday.
"The likelihood is for a further escalation of the China-US tensions and a slow-but-widening process of de-globalization which would test some long-standing conventional wisdoms about international investing," El-Erian said.
Germany's economy is shrinking
Investor jitters have a lot to do with the fact that German's economy is shrinking while pressure builds in China.
Germany said Wednesday that GDP for the three months ended June contracted 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, in line with analyst expectations. That's down from 0.4% growth in the first three months of the year.
The world's fourth largest economy, and Europe's biggest, has been hit by what analysts describe as a "perfect storm" of negative factors, including the trade war, weak global auto sales and fears of a disorderly Brexit.
CBS stock slides after merger announcement
CBS (CBS) and Viacom (VIA) are merging, putting two of the biggest brands in entertainment back under one corporate banner.
The deal will create a company with more than $28 billion in revenue. Its businesses include CBS' broadcast network, the movie studio Paramount and cable networks like Showtime, MTV, Nickelodeon, BET and Comedy Central.
The two companies used to be one, but split in 2006. Shari Redstone, the president of CBS parent company National Amusements, has been trying for years orchestrate a reunion.
Shares of CBS are down 2% in premarket trading, while Viacom stock is off 0.4%.