The United States and China have called another truce in their trade war.

But Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser with Allianz, thinks it would be a mistake to assume that a deal is definitely in the cards .

The Dow soared Tuesday after the Trump administration delayed some tariffs on Chinese goods set to begin on September 1. It now plans to put those tariffs in place on December 15.

But investors don't yet appreciate what will almost certainly come next: another trade war escalation. Any cease fire between the United States and China will would be short-lived, El-Erian told CNN Business on Tuesday.

"The likelihood is for a further escalation of the China-US tensions and a slow-but-widening process of de-globalization which would test some long-standing conventional wisdoms about international investing," El-Erian said.

