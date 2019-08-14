What's moving markets today: August 14, 2019
US stock futures are pointing lower
US stock futures point lower Wednesday following weak economic data out of Germany and China:
- The Dow could open down 200 points, or 0.8% lower.
- The Nasdaq could drop 0.9%.
- The S&P 500 could fall 0.8%.
European markets dropped in early trading. Britain's FTSE 100 dipped 0.7%, while Germany's DAX shed 1.1%.
Stocks in Asia finished higher, helped along by the US rally during the previous session. Japan's Nikkei rose 1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.1% after two days of protests disrupted flights at the city's airport.
Tuesday's close: The Dow closed up 1.4%, the S&P 500 rose 1.5%, and the Nasdaq gained 2%.
Today on 'Markets Now:' Mohamed El-Erian
The United States and China have called another truce in their trade war.
But Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser with Allianz, thinks it would be a mistake to assume that a deal is definitely in the cards.
The Dow soared Tuesday after the Trump administration delayed some tariffs on Chinese goods set to begin on September 1. It now plans to put those tariffs in place on December 15.
But investors don't yet appreciate what will almost certainly come next: another trade war escalation. Any cease fire between the United States and China will would be short-lived, El-Erian told CNN Business on Tuesday.
"The likelihood is for a further escalation of the China-US tensions and a slow-but-widening process of de-globalization which would test some long-standing conventional wisdoms about international investing," El-Erian said.
Germany's economy is shrinking
Investor jitters have a lot to do with the fact that German's economy is shrinking while pressure builds in China.
Germany said Wednesday that GDP for the three months ended June contracted 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, in line with analyst expectations. That's down from 0.4% growth in the first three months of the year.
The world's fourth largest economy, and Europe's biggest, has been hit by what analysts describe as a "perfect storm" of negative factors, including the trade war, weak global auto sales and fears of a disorderly Brexit.
CBS stock slides after merger announcement
CBS (CBS) and Viacom (VIA) are merging, putting two of the biggest brands in entertainment back under one corporate banner.
The deal will create a company with more than $28 billion in revenue. Its businesses include CBS' broadcast network, the movie studio Paramount and cable networks like Showtime, MTV, Nickelodeon, BET and Comedy Central.
The two companies used to be one, but split in 2006. Shari Redstone, the president of CBS parent company National Amusements, has been trying for years orchestrate a reunion.
Shares of CBS are down 2% in premarket trading, while Viacom stock is off 0.4%.