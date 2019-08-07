What's moving markets today: August 7, 2019
Today on 'Markets Now'
The stock market has been on a roller coaster ride lately, as investors focused on every twist and turn in the fraught economic relationship between the United States and China.
But Brian Belski, chief investment strategist with BMO Capital Markets, thinks Wall Street is overreacting.
He argues that if investors take a long-term view, they'd see that the economy and corporate earnings are still expected to grow at a healthy clip. After all, interest rates, inflation and the unemployment rate all are low.
Belski will talk about this with CNN Business correspondent Alison Kosik on the "Markets Now" live show Wednesday at 12:45 pm ET.
Disney on the decline
Investing in streaming is expensive.
Disney (DIS) said after the bell on Tuesday that its revenue increased 33% during the three months ending in June, bolstered by its direct-to-consumer business that includes Hulu and blockbuster hits such as "Toy Story 4" and "Avengers: Endgame."
But profits fell 51% as the company prepares for the launch of its new streaming service, Disney+, in November. Disney said it will offer a bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and commercial-supported Hulu for $12.99 a month.
Shares fell 3% in premarket trading.
Global markets are on the rise
Currency tensions between the United States and China are easing slightly, though the relationship between the world's two largest economies remains tense.
China on Wednesday fixed the yuan at a new 11-year low. But it's taken steps to shore up its value, which has mollified anxious investors.
Stocks in Asia were mixed in response:
- The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.1%
Meanwhile, European markets opened higher.
US stocks are also set to trade in the green. The Dow could open up 60 points, or 0.2%. The Nasdaq is tracking up 0.5%, while the S&P 500 is poised to increase 0.3%.
US stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday, paring losses from earlier in the week.
Growth fears grow around the world
The world's central banks keep sending interest rates lower as fears about global economic growth take hold.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut interest rates by 0.5 percentage points on Wednesday. That's more than expected, and puts the official cash rate at a record low of 1.00%. The move sent New Zealand's NZX 50 up 1.9%.
India's central bank also announced a bigger cut than had been anticipated.
The Reserve Bank of India slashed its key lending rate to the lowest level in nine years in a bid to support the country's faltering economy. Shaktikanta Das has now cut rates at each of his four meetings as head of the central bank.
The Bank of Thailand also announced a surprise rate cut Wednesday.
And those aren't the only warning signs. German industrial production in June dropped more than 5% compared to the previous year. And Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, is in a bear market, down more than 20% from its recent peak in April.