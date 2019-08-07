The stock market has been on a roller coaster ride lately, as investors focused on every twist and turn in the fraught economic relationship between the United States and China.

But Brian Belski, chief investment strategist with BMO Capital Markets, thinks Wall Street is overreacting.

He argues that if investors take a long-term view, they'd see that the economy and corporate earnings are still expected to grow at a healthy clip. After all, interest rates, inflation and the unemployment rate all are low.

Belski will talk about this with CNN Business correspondent Alison Kosik on the "Markets Now" live show Wednesday at 12:45 pm ET.

