Disney on the decline

Currency tensions between the United States and China are easing slightly, though the relationship between the world's two largest economies remains tense.

China on Wednesday fixed the yuan at a new 11-year low. But it's taken steps to shore up its value, which has mollified anxious investors.

Stocks in Asia were mixed in response:

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.1%

Meanwhile, European markets opened higher.

Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.7%

Germany's DAX gained 1.2% in early trading

US stocks are also set to trade in the green. The Dow could open up 60 points, or 0.2%. The Nasdaq is tracking up 0.5%, while the S&P 500 is poised to increase 0.3%.

US stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday, paring losses from earlier in the week.