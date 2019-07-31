The market took the mere quarter-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve in stride -- at first. But once Fed chair Jerome Powell suggested that Wednesday's move was not the start of a series of rate cuts, stocks took a turn for the worse.

The Dow was down more than 400 points in late afternoon trading. And it looks like comments from Powell during the press conference were the catalyst for the sell-off.

Powell strongly suggested that the Fed was not about to start a long series of rate cuts as some had hoped. Today's rate cut could be a one and done move.

We are thinking of it as a mid-cycle adjustment to policy," Powell said.

Translation: The Fed is waiting to see what happens next with the economy. If the job market remains relatively strong -- or if the US and China end their trade war -- then more rate cuts may not be needed.