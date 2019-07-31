The day investors have been anticipating for weeks is finally here.

The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on interest rates at 2 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Chairman Jerome Powell.

It's widely expected that the Fed will cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade. Attention will then shift to what Powell has to say about the path forward.

Powell could also face questions on why a rate cut is necessary at a time when the US economy is strong and unemployment remains historically low.

He could also be asked whether cutting rates now could limit the Fed's ability to respond to a future crisis.