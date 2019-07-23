What's moving markets today: July 23, 2019
£1 = $1? A 'Boris Brexit' might make it happen
Could the value of the pound drop to just one US dollar?
With Boris Johnson succeeding Theresa May as British prime minister on Wednesday, it's a question investors are beginning to ask as the risks of a chaotic Brexit rise.
Johnson has said the United Kingdom must leave the European Union by October 31 with or without an agreement to protect trade with the country's biggest export market.
A "no deal" Brexit would trigger a recession and cause the pound to nosedive, according to official forecasts. Some experts say the pound and dollar could even reach parity.
It's something that could happen over time," said Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst at currency brokerage FXTM. "It's going to be a long and painful grind all the way to October 31."
Today on 'Markets Now:' How to avoid a recession
The US economy is slowing, but the country might avoid a recession if it doesn't escalate its trade battles with China, Europe and other nations.
The trade truce between the Trump administration and China is one reason why the stock market recently reached record highs. Now investors are hoping that a full-blown trade war can be avoided.
Krishna Memani, vice chairman of investments for Invesco, told CNN's Julia Chatterley last week that President Donald Trump needs a trade deal with China so that the US economy does not slow down precipitously before the 2020 election.
It's earnings-palooza
A slew of companies report results Tuesday for the three months ending in June.
Before US markets open, investors will get a look at Coca-Cola (KO), Harley-Davidson (HOG), Hasbro (HAS), JetBlue (JBLU), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWJ).
They'll be followed after the close by Chipotle (CMG), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Visa (V).
UBS (UBS) kicked off earnings Tuesday for European banks.
The bank beat profit expectations, even as its investment unit continued to struggle. The Swiss bank also warned that lower interest rates on the horizon would eat into its profits. Shares rose 2% in early trading.
Intel spikes over reported Apple deal
Shares of Intel (INTC) are up more than 1% in premarket trading following reports that Apple (AAPL) is in talks to buy its smartphone-modem chip business.
The Wall Street Journal first reported news of the potential deal, citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal would give Apple a greater role in developing key parts of its smartphones at a time when phone sales are falling.
The smartphone-modem chips allow phones to connect to wireless data networks. Apple would also acquire Intel's work developing chips for 5G, the next generation of ultra-high speed wireless, according to the report.
Intel said in April it would no longer make 5G modems for smartphones, citing "no clear path to profitability and positive returns" in the business.