Could the value of the pound drop to just one US dollar?

With Boris Johnson succeeding Theresa May as British prime minister on Wednesday, it's a question investors are beginning to ask as the risks of a chaotic Brexit rise.

Johnson has said the United Kingdom must leave the European Union by October 31 with or without an agreement to protect trade with the country's biggest export market.

A "no deal" Brexit would trigger a recession and cause the pound to nosedive, according to official forecasts. Some experts say the pound and dollar could even reach parity.

It's something that could happen over time," said Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst at currency brokerage FXTM. "It's going to be a long and painful grind all the way to October 31."

