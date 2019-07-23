What's moving markets today: July 23, 2019
Today on 'Markets Now:' How to avoid a recession
The US economy is slowing, but the country might avoid a recession if it doesn't escalate its trade battles with China, Europe and other nations.
The trade truce between the Trump administration and China is one reason why the stock market recently reached record highs. Now investors are hoping that a full-blown trade war can be avoided.
Krishna Memani, vice chairman of investments for Invesco, told CNN's Julia Chatterley last week that President Donald Trump needs a trade deal with China so that the US economy does not slow down precipitously before the 2020 election.
It's earnings-palooza
A slew of companies report results Tuesday for the three months ending in June.
Before US markets open, investors will get a look at Coca-Cola (KO), Harley-Davidson (HOG), Hasbro (HAS), JetBlue (JBLU), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWJ).
They'll be followed after the close by Chipotle (CMG), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Visa (V).
UBS (UBS) kicked off earnings Tuesday for European banks.
The bank beat profit expectations, even as its investment unit continued to struggle. The Swiss bank also warned that lower interest rates on the horizon would eat into its profits. Shares rose 2% in early trading.
Intel spikes over reported Apple deal
Shares of Intel (INTC) are up more than 1% in premarket trading following reports that Apple (AAPL) is in talks to buy its smartphone-modem chip business.
The Wall Street Journal first reported news of the potential deal, citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal would give Apple a greater role in developing key parts of its smartphones at a time when phone sales are falling.
The smartphone-modem chips allow phones to connect to wireless data networks. Apple would also acquire Intel's work developing chips for 5G, the next generation of ultra-high speed wireless, according to the report.
Intel said in April it would no longer make 5G modems for smartphones, citing "no clear path to profitability and positive returns" in the business.