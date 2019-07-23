The US economy is slowing, but the country might avoid a recession if it doesn't escalate its trade battles with China, Europe and other nations.

The trade truce between the Trump administration and China is one reason why the stock market recently reached record highs. Now investors are hoping that a full-blown trade war can be avoided.

Krishna Memani, vice chairman of investments for Invesco, told CNN's Julia Chatterley last week that President Donald Trump needs a trade deal with China so that the US economy does not slow down precipitously before the 2020 election.

