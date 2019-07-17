US stock futures point to slight gains. Stocks have struggled to find direction in recent days after hitting record highs.

The Dow is set to rise almost 40 points, or 0.1%. The Nasdaq could jump 0.3%, while the S&P 500 is tracking up 0.2%.

European markets opened broadly lower. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.2%, while Germany's DAX fell slightly in early trading.

Stocks in Asia also declined. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite shed 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.3%.

The Dow closed down 0.1% on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq lost 0.4%.