What's moving markets today: July 17, 2019
Markets lose direction
US stock futures point to slight gains. Stocks have struggled to find direction in recent days after hitting record highs.
The Dow is set to rise almost 40 points, or 0.1%. The Nasdaq could jump 0.3%, while the S&P 500 is tracking up 0.2%.
European markets opened broadly lower. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.2%, while Germany's DAX fell slightly in early trading.
Stocks in Asia also declined. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite shed 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.3%.
The Dow closed down 0.1% on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq lost 0.4%.
Bitcoin tumbles after Libra hearing
Investors are worried that Facebook's move into cryptocurrency could spark a new wave of regulation, sending Bitcoin prices below $10,000 for the first time in two weeks.
Lawmakers in the US Senate grilled Facebook executive David Marcus about the Libra cryptocurrency project on Tuesday, voicing major concerns about Facebook's ability to regulate global money flows.
"Facebook's motto is move fast and break things," said Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown. "They've moved fast and are helping to undermine our democracy. Now they're expecting us to trust them with our paychecks."
The price of one Bitcoin is now roughly $9,500.
Congressional scrutiny of Libra will continue Wednesday in the House at 10 a.m. ET.
Bill Gates overtaken as world's second-richest person
Bill Gates is no longer the world's second-richest person. That title now belongs to French billionaire Bernard Arnault.
Arnault, the CEO of luxury goods maker��LVMH (LVMHF), overtook Gates Tuesday on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It's the first time since the index was created seven years ago that Gates has dropped out of the top two.
Arnault has a net worth of around $108 billion, according to the index, having added $39 billion to his fortune in the past year.
Microsoft (MSFT) founder Gates is worth $107 billion.