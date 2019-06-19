Wednesday belongs to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Fed's latest rate decision will post at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference.

Investors are looking for Powell to deliver a solidly dovish message , following his remarks two weeks ago that the Fed would act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion in the United States.

That triggered a stock rally, and now markets want additional details. Expectations for a rate cut in July are now at nearly 84%, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

The president has repeatedly bashed Powell — his pick to lead the US central bank — because the Fed raised interest rates last year just as Republicans were goosing the economy with tax cuts.