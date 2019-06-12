What's moving markets today: June 12, 2019
US markets set to open lower
As of 7:00 am, the Dow is down 50 points in premarket trading. The S&P 500 slipped 6 points in premarkets, while the Nasdaq is lower 30 points, or 0.4% in premarket trading.
Trade tensions between the United States and China are still weighing heavily on investors.
Tuesday's close: US stocks ended slightly lower, marking the end of a rally that had lasted for more than a week.
Tesla shareholders like what Elon Musk told them
Tesla (TSLA) shares rose 2.5% in premarket trading follow CEO Elon Musk painting a positive picture about the company at its annual shareholder meeting late Tuesday.
Here's what he said:
- The Model 3 sedan is selling faster than Tesla can build them.
- Self-driving capabilities are just a year away.
- He hyped the new vehicle models that are in Tesla's pipeline, including the Model Y, a lower-cost SUV, as well as a semi truck and a pickup.
- He said it was "financially insane" not to invest in an electric vehicle that isn't capable of being updated with fully autonomous driving.
Despite that, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives remains skeptical. Here's what he wrote in a new note:
Hong Kong stocks tumble amid protests
Stocks dropped in Hong Kong on Wednesday as tens of thousands of people marched through the city's financial district to protest a controversial extradition bill.
The Hang Seng index ended the day 1.7% lower. Leading the sell-off were property companies like Wharf Real Estate Investment, which fell 5.4%, and New World Development, which declined 4.2%.
We're going to see a hit on the markets because the ramifications of the bill are so significant," said Richard Harris, chief executive officer of Port Shelter Investment Management.
The bill, which would enable China to extradite people from Hong Kong, was set to be debated by lawmakers in a Legislative Council session on Wednesday.
Eye on oil prices
Investors will closely watch an update on US oil inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET. Oil prices are under pressure due to concerns about excess supply and flagging global growth.
The US Energy Information Administration on Tuesday lowered its 2019 forecast for global oil prices on fears about demand growth, boosting pessimism.
US crude oil futures dropped 2.8% Wednesday. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 2.7%.
Mega media deal
US private equity giant KKR wants to take the German owner of Business Insider private in a deal that values the publisher at nearly $8 billion.
KKR (KKR) on Wednesday offered investors in Axel Springer €63 ($71.40) per share in a deal that has support from the company's largest shareholder, Friede Springer, and CEO Mathias Doepfner.
The price is a 12.5% premium over Tuesday's close and an increase of nearly 40% from late May, when talks between the companies were first reported.
Axel Springer owns a range of publications including top German tabloid newspaper Bild. It also operates a 50-50 joint venture that publishes the European edition of Politico and owns Business Insider.