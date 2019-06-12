As of 7:00 am, the Dow is down 50 points in premarket trading. The S&P 500 slipped 6 points in premarkets, while the Nasdaq is lower 30 points, or 0.4% in premarket trading.

Trade tensions between the United States and China are still weighing heavily on investors.

Tuesday's close: US stocks ended slightly lower, marking the end of a rally that had lasted for more than a week.