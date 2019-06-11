What's moving markets today: June 11, 2019
Beyond Meat is rallying — until now
Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) have rallied 69% since Thursday's close. The company reported strong earnings on Thursday.
What's more, Monday's closing price — $168.10 per share — was nearly seven times higher than the stock's IPO price of $25. Beyond debuted as a public company in early May.
But the stock is down 6% in Tuesday's premarket trading.
Global stocks are higher
A stocks rally in Asia has set the tone for markets on Tuesday.
Tuesday's US open: The Dow is poised to rise 130 points when US markets open. The S&P 500 could also jump 0.5%, while the Nasdaq could gain 0.6%.
Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 0.4% in early trading. Germany's DAX, which was closed Monday for a holiday, was up 1.1%. Carmakers such as Volkswagen (VLKAF) that would have been hurt by US tariffs on Mexico gained about 2%.
Those gains follow a positive trading session in China, where the Shanghai Composite popped 2.6% after Beijing indicated it was ramping up stimulus efforts.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.8%, while Japan's Nikkei notched a more modest 0.3% increase.
Monday's close: The Dow finished up 0.3%, logging its sixth consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 increased 0.5%, and the Nasdaq rose 1.1%.
E3 gaming expo kicks off
The E3 gaming conference officially kicks off in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Some companies got out ahead of the event with announcements.
Shutterfly purchased by public equity firm
Equity firm Apollo Global Management is going big on online photos.
The company announced late Monday that it's buying Shutterfly and Snapfish, and would combine the two photo businesses if the deals goes through.
The deal for Shutterfly values the company at $2.7 billion. Its shares are down 0.7% in premarket trading.
Snapfish is not publicly traded.