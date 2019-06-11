Live TV
Helicopter crashes in NYC
What's moving markets today: June 11, 2019

By CNN Business

Updated 6:57 a.m. ET, June 11, 2019
27 min ago

Beyond Meat is rallying — until now

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Jill Disis

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) have rallied 69% since Thursday's close. The company reported strong earnings on Thursday.

What's more, Monday's closing price — $168.10 per share — was nearly seven times higher than the stock's IPO price of $25. Beyond debuted as a public company in early May.

But the stock is down 6% in Tuesday's premarket trading.

26 min ago

Global stocks are higher

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

A stocks rally in Asia has set the tone for markets on Tuesday.

Tuesday's US open: The Dow is poised to rise 130 points when US markets open. The S&P 500 could also jump 0.5%, while the Nasdaq could gain 0.6%.

Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 0.4% in early trading. Germany's DAX, which was closed Monday for a holiday, was up 1.1%. Carmakers such as Volkswagen (VLKAF) that would have been hurt by US tariffs on Mexico gained about 2%.

Those gains follow a positive trading session in China, where the Shanghai Composite popped 2.6% after Beijing indicated it was ramping up stimulus efforts.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.8%, while Japan's Nikkei notched a more modest 0.3% increase.

Monday's close: The Dow finished up 0.3%, logging its sixth consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 increased 0.5%, and the Nasdaq rose 1.1%.

30 min ago

E3 gaming expo kicks off

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

The E3 gaming conference officially kicks off in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Some companies got out ahead of the event with announcements. 

  • Microsoft (MSFT) pulled back the curtain on a new Xbox console, which will launch in 2020, over the weekend.
  • Still to come is Nintendo (NTDOF). The company's presentation is expected to focus on games.
21 min ago

Shutterfly purchased by public equity firm

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

Equity firm Apollo Global Management is going big on online photos.

The company announced late Monday that it's buying Shutterfly and Snapfish, and would combine the two photo businesses if the deals goes through.

The deal for Shutterfly values the company at $2.7 billion. Its shares are down 0.7% in premarket trading.

Snapfish is not publicly traded.