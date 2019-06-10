What's moving markets today: June 10, 2019
Beyond Meat exec says it's going through a 'breakthrough moment'
Beyond Meat (BYND), the plant-based protein company, is on fire.
The company had a wildly successful initial public offering last month. Since then, its stock price has increased dramatically with shares trading more than five times the $25 IPO price.
On Friday, the stock gained 40% following its first-ever earnings report. And it's continuing to move higher: Shares are up 4% in premarket trading on Monday.
Beyond's executive chair Seth Goldman told CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner over the weekend that the company is experiencing a "breakthrough moment."
Top Uber execs are leaving one month after disappointing IPO
Two of Uber's top executives are leaving the company one month after its lackluster Wall Street debut.
Uber (UBER) said late Friday that its chief operating officer, Barney Harford, and chief marketing officer, Rebecca Messina, will depart the company.
The stock is down 1% in premarket trading.
UK economy contracts. Thank you, Brexit uncertainty
GDP in the United Kingdom fell by 0.4% in April as Brexit uncertainty continued to take a toll.
The Office for National Statistics pointed to a steep drop in car production due to planned shutdowns put in place around the original Brexit deadline.
It also cited broader manufacturing weakness. Stockpiling faded as the date of Britain's departure from the EU was pushed back again.
A 'merger of equals'
United Technologies (UTX) and Raytheon (RTN) have agreed to merge, creating an aerospace and defense powerhouse.
The companies currently have a market value of $166 billion. The deal, announced Sunday, is one of the biggest corporate mergers of 2019.
It won't include United Technologies' elevator and air conditioning units, which the company will spin off in 2020.
How investors are reacting: Shares of Raytheon (RTN) are tracking 2.8% higher in premarket trading, while stock of United Technologies (UTX) is up 5%.
Markets react to tariff reversal
The announcement of a deal between the United States and Mexico to stave off US tariffs is boosting global markets.
- US stock futures point higher. The Dow is set to rise 85 points, or 0.3%. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 could jump 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.
- Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.5% in early trading, and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.2%.
- Earlier today, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shot up 2.3%, while Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.2%.
US President Trump on Friday called off tariffs on goods from Mexico that would have gone into effect this week.
"The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended."
The reversal is good news for US stock indexes. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are coming off their best weeks of the year, boosted by investor optimism that the Federal Reserve could be on the verge of cutting interest rates.