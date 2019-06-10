Beyond Meat (BYND), the plant-based protein company, is on fire.

The company had a wildly successful initial public offering last month. Since then, its stock price has increased dramatically with shares trading more than five times the $25 IPO price.

On Friday, the stock gained 40% following its first-ever earnings report. And it's continuing to move higher: Shares are up 4% in premarket trading on Monday.

Beyond's executive chair Seth Goldman told CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner over the weekend that the company is experiencing a "breakthrough moment."

