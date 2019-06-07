Carl Icahn's wish of finding a suitor for Caesars Entertainment (CZR) might be happening soon.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Eldorado Resorts (ERI), a smaller rival that owns casinos primarily outside of Las Vegas, is "nearing a deal to combine with the rival casino operator." A deal could be announced later this month.

But, the New York Post said Caesars believes the money Eldorado is offering isn't enough. However, talks will continue that "could soon lead to a higher offer."

Both companies' stocks are up roughly 3% in premarket trading.