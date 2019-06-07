What's moving markets today: June 7, 2019
Caesars' stocks pops after reported merger offer
Carl Icahn's wish of finding a suitor for Caesars Entertainment (CZR) might be happening soon.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Eldorado Resorts (ERI), a smaller rival that owns casinos primarily outside of Las Vegas, is "nearing a deal to combine with the rival casino operator." A deal could be announced later this month.
But, the New York Post said Caesars believes the money Eldorado is offering isn't enough. However, talks will continue that "could soon lead to a higher offer."
Both companies' stocks are up roughly 3% in premarket trading.
Finally, some market relief
US stock futures point to another day of gains on optimism that central banks are preparing for more easing.
- The Dow is poised to rise about 70 points, or 0.3%. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are set for similar jumps.
- Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX climbed 0.7%. France's CAC 40 shot up 1.3%.
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished up 0.2% and Japan's Nikkei increased 0.5%. But the Shanghai Composite lost 1.2%, and the tech-heavy Shenzhen exchange shed more than 2%.
Yesterday: The Dow closed up 0.7% on Thursday, notching its fourth consecutive day in the green. The S&P 500 added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq increased 0.5%.
What to expect from the US jobs report today
America's booming labor market may have nowhere to go but down.
The latest jobs report, which will be published at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show that US payroll growth decelerated to 185,000 jobs in May, according to a Refinitiv survey of economists. That would mark a slowdown from April's surge of 263,000.
However, adding that many jobs would still represent very healthy growth, especially given that unemployment is sitting at a 49-year low of 3.6%. Wages gains are expected to be flat, at about 3.2% over the previous year.
A clean bill of health for the labor market could ease Wall Street's concerns about slowing economic growth.
Beyond Meat jumps after first earnings report
Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) are surging after it reported skyrocketing sales in the first three months of 2019.
The company, which made its Wall Street debut in early May, said Thursday that quarterly sales hit $40.2 million, a 215% jump compared to the same period last year.
That drove the stock up more than 25% in premarket trading.
Beyond Meat, which makes plant-based protein, has generated significant hype in recent weeks on the back of its successful public offering.
If shares jump as much as expected when US markets open, its stock would be at nearly five times its IPO price of $25 per share.