StitchFix (SFIX) shares are soaring more than 30% in premarket trading following strong first quarter earnings from the online styling service, our Paul R. La Monica notes:

The company grew the number of active clients to 3.1 million people, an increase 17% year over year.

"The continued strength of our Women’s category and the growth of our Men’s category give us even more confidence in our ability to scale new categories and geographies," CEO Katrina Lake said in a release.