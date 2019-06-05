What's moving markets today: June 5, 2019
US futures point to another strong day on Wall Street
US stock futures are continuing their climb after recording their second-best day of the year on Tuesday.
As of 7:30 am ET, Dow (INDU) futures are up 0.6%, or 159 points. Nasdaq (COMP) futures are up 0.75% and S&P 500 (SPX) futures are up up 0.6%.
The markets rallied Tuesday as hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut took hold and worries about an escalating trade war took a backseat.
GameStop plummets 27% after terrible earnings
GameStop (GME) stock plunged 27% in premarket trading after dismal earnings.
The retailer's first quarter revenue came in below analysts' expectations and its sales fell 13%.
The company also said it no longer pay investors a quarterly dividend to save nearly $160 million. It would use the money it saves from halting its dividend to pay down debt.
Its year ahead doesn't look much better, either: GameStop said it expect sales at stores open at least a year to fall between 5% and 10%.
GameStop said customers are holding off video game console purchases, because they're waiting for Sony and Microsoft to release new versions of the PlayStation and Xbox.
The stock is now down 40% for the year.
Apple CEO doesn't think China will attack company
Apple CEO Tim Cook said he doesn't believe China will target the company despite ongoing trade issues between the United States and the country.
Cook told CBS News that he doesn't anticipate the Chinese government to take retaliatory actions. The Trump administration has been cracking down on Chinese tech companies, such as Huawei.
He conceded that a potential 25% tariff on the iPhone would hurt sales:
I know people think the iPhone is made in China. The iPhone is assembled in China. The truth is, the iPhone is made everywhere. It's made everywhere. And so a tariff on the iPhone would hurt all of those countries, but the one that would be hurt the most is this one."
Apple's (AAPL) shares rose 1.6% in premarket trading.
Your move, Renault
Renault's board will meet again today to consider a merger pitch from Fiat Chrysler.
If completed, the merger would create the world's third largest carmaker and lower the cost of developing new technologies. Investors want to know how the deal would affect Renault's existing alliance with Nissan (NSANF) and Mitsubishi Motors.
Renault's board said yesterday that it had met to review the proposal "in detail" and will "continue to study with interest the opportunity of such a combination."
Shares of Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) in Milan fell 0.6% in early trading. Renault (RNLSY) stock rose 0.3%.
Oil supply check
Data on US crude inventories will be released Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Prices for US oil have been hammered recently by reports of excess supply. They've dropped more than 14% in the past month.
That's boosting anxiety amid fears that global economic growth is slowing, which could eat into demand for energy.
The World Bank on Tuesday cut its global economic growth forecast for 2019 to 2.6%.
Checking in on global markets
Stock markets are rallying after the US Federal Reserve suggested it could cut rates.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said yesterday that he's closely monitoring developments on trade. President Trump's trade wars with Mexico and China have in recent days spooked markets, increasing attention on the Fed.
Powell did not say whether a rate cut was needed. But his comments suggest the central bank is now considering a move to support the economy.
US stock futures indicate that gains will extend into Wednesday.
- The Dow is set to rise 80 points, or 0.3%. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 could jump 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.
- Japan's Nikkei leaped 1.8% on Tuesday, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.5%.
- Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX increased 0.3% in early trading. The CAC 40 in France advanced 0.5%.
Yesterday: US stocks logged their best day since January. The Dow closed up 512 points, or 2.1%. The S&P 500 also ended 2.1% higher. The Nasdaq climbed 2.7%, erasing earlier losses on concerns about increased tech regulation.