US stock futures are continuing their climb after recording their second-best day of the year on Tuesday.

As of 7:30 am ET, Dow (INDU) futures are up 0.6%, or 159 points. Nasdaq (COMP) futures are up 0.75% and S&P 500 (SPX) futures are up up 0.6%.

The markets rallied Tuesday as hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut took hold and worries about an escalating trade war took a backseat.