What's moving markets today: June 5, 2019
Private payrolls fall off a cliff in May
The ADP employment report showed that only 27,000 private-sector jobs were added in May, compared with the consensus forecast of 180,000.
That's right, that is an underperformance of 153,000 jobs.
The market is already fired up about a possible interest-rate cut to boost the economy, and today's data point probably did little to convince it otherwise.
Friday's jobs report is sure to be interesting.
Campbell Soup pops on snack sales
Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB) jumped about 4% before the market opened Wednesday after the company reported strong snack sales in the third quarter.
Sales of its snack brands, including Snyder’s-Lance and Pepperidge Farm, rose 37% during that period. The company said those sales helped drive 16% sales growth in the quarter overall.
The results "were ahead of our expectations," CEO Mark Clouse said in a statement.
Though the company's snack business is performing well, its meals and beverages products are struggling. Sales fell 1% in the quarter, driven by a decrease in V8 and Prego in the United States. "There is more to do," in that segment, said Clouse, adding that the company is nevertheless making improvements on profit and margin, and that the "business is showing signs of stabilization.”
Campbell revised its outlook for the rest of the year because it is anticipating a negative impact from currency translation.
Markets are "addicted to cheap central bank money," analyst says
Tuesday's market rally, which led to the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite to record their second-best day of the year, was boosted by hopes of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in the near future.
"Yesterday’s big rally serves as a reminder that the markets are literally addicted to cheap central bank money and hints of a rate cut in the US by a couple of Fed officials was enough to send the Dow 500+ points," said Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst, Forex.com
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said yesterday that the central bank would act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion in the United States. On Monday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is a voting member on the Fed's rate-setting committee, said risks to economic growth posed by the trade war and weak inflation could warrant lower interest rates soon.
"But with the US-China trade uncertainty still lurking in the background, are investors being unreasonably too optimistic?" said Razaqzada.
A further escalation of the trade conflict between the United States and China could prove painful for both markets.
US futures point to another strong day on Wall Street
US stock futures are continuing their climb after recording their second-best day of the year on Tuesday.
As of 7:30 am ET, Dow (INDU) futures are up 0.6%, or 159 points. Nasdaq (COMP) futures are up 0.75% and S&P 500 (SPX) futures are up up 0.6%.
The markets rallied Tuesday as hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut took hold and worries about an escalating trade war took a backseat.
GameStop plummets 27% after terrible earnings
GameStop (GME) stock plunged 27% in premarket trading after dismal earnings.
The retailer's first quarter revenue came in below analysts' expectations and its sales fell 13%.
The company also said it no longer pay investors a quarterly dividend to save nearly $160 million. It would use the money it saves from halting its dividend to pay down debt.
Its year ahead doesn't look much better, either: GameStop said it expect sales at stores open at least a year to fall between 5% and 10%.
GameStop said customers are holding off video game console purchases, because they're waiting for Sony and Microsoft to release new versions of the PlayStation and Xbox.
The stock is now down 40% for the year.
Apple CEO doesn't think China will attack company
Apple CEO Tim Cook said he doesn't believe China will target the company despite ongoing trade issues between the United States and the country.
Cook told CBS News that he doesn't anticipate the Chinese government to take retaliatory actions. The Trump administration has been cracking down on Chinese tech companies, such as Huawei.
He conceded that a potential 25% tariff on the iPhone would hurt sales:
I know people think the iPhone is made in China. The iPhone is assembled in China. The truth is, the iPhone is made everywhere. It's made everywhere. And so a tariff on the iPhone would hurt all of those countries, but the one that would be hurt the most is this one."
Apple's (AAPL) shares rose 1.6% in premarket trading.
Your move, Renault
Renault's board will meet again today to consider a merger pitch from Fiat Chrysler.
If completed, the merger would create the world's third largest carmaker and lower the cost of developing new technologies. Investors want to know how the deal would affect Renault's existing alliance with Nissan (NSANF) and Mitsubishi Motors.
Renault's board said yesterday that it had met to review the proposal "in detail" and will "continue to study with interest the opportunity of such a combination."
Shares of Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) in Milan fell 0.6% in early trading. Renault (RNLSY) stock rose 0.3%.