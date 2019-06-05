Apple CEO doesn't think China will attack company

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he doesn't believe China will target the company despite ongoing trade issues between the United States and the country.

Cook told CBS News that he doesn't anticipate the Chinese government to take retaliatory actions. The Trump administration has been cracking down on Chinese tech companies, such as Huawei.

He conceded that a potential 25% tariff on the iPhone would hurt sales:

I know people think the iPhone is made in China. The iPhone is assembled in China. The truth is, the iPhone is made everywhere. It's made everywhere. And so a tariff on the iPhone would hurt all of those countries , but the one that would be hurt the most is this one."

Apple's (AAPL) shares rose 1.6% in premarket trading.