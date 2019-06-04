What's moving markets today: June 4, 2019
Shell gives back
Shell (RDSA) said Tuesday that it anticipates spending $125 billion on dividends and share buybacks between 2021 and 2025.
The move suggests management believes the company is well positioned despite recent pressure on oil prices. Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped more than 11% last month.
The company reaffirmed its commitment to its conventional oil and gas business, along with its investment in natural gas and chemicals, even as it pursues climate change standards.
Shell is the only major energy company that has committed to cutting emissions generated by both its activities and the products it sells. It said in December it would link executive pay to the goals.
The company's shares dropped 0.9% Tuesday.
Nasdaq moves into correction territory
News that big tech companies face antitrust scrutiny from US lawmakers and regulators has pushed the Nasdaq into a correction.
The US House Judiciary Committee said Monday it is launching a "top-to-bottom" antitrust investigation of the tech industry, including Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG).
The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are reportedly taking steps to begin their own probes.
- Already under pressure from trade tensions, the Nasdaq dropped 1.6% yesterday. It's now 11% off highs at the beginning of May.
- Google parent Alphabet closed down more than 6%, while Facebook fell 7.5%. Shares in both companies stabilized in premarket trading today.
- US stock futures point slightly higher, with the Dow set to rise 100 points, or 0.4%. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are set for similar gains.
- In Europe, the FTSE 100 climbed 0.2% in early trading, while Germany's DAX rose 0.9%. Stocks in Asia finished lower, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropping 0.5% and the Shanghai Composite losing almost 1%.
Trump's London trip continues
President Donald Trump's trip to London is shifting to business.
Trump is meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May and business leaders, and a potential United States-United Kingdom trade deal is on the agenda.
Trump said Tuesday that a trade agreement between the countries would be "substantial" and "very fair."
But what he wants might be hard to get. Here's why.