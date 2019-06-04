Shell (RDSA) said Tuesday that it anticipates spending $125 billion on dividends and share buybacks between 2021 and 2025.

The move suggests management believes the company is well positioned despite recent pressure on oil prices. Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped more than 11% last month.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to its conventional oil and gas business, along with its investment in natural gas and chemicals, even as it pursues climate change standards.

Shell is the only major energy company that has committed to cutting emissions generated by both its activities and the products it sells. It said in December it would link executive pay to the goals.

The company's shares dropped 0.9% Tuesday.