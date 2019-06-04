Tiffany says tourists around the world are shopping less

Looking for another sign of how fragile the global economy is? Shoppers aren't as willing to buy expensive bling in little blue boxes from Tiffany when they go on vacation.

Shares of Tiffany (TIF) fell 3% in early trading Tuesday after the high-end jeweler reported a drop in sales from a year ago that was bigger than expected. CEO Alessandro Bogliolo blamed the decline on a stronger dollar and "dramatically lower worldwide spending attributed to foreign tourists." Tiffany also noted that "continuing sales pressures" would weigh on results for the rest of the year.

The slowdown in tourist spending wasn't just a problem at the company's flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City either. Tiffany also cited weak demand from foreigners in the rest of the Americas, Japan and most of its Asia-Pacific stores.

One positive: The US trade war with China may not be hurting affluent consumers there just yet. Tiffany cited "strong growth in mainland China" as a bright spot.