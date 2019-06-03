Twitter buys startup that identifies fake news in milliseconds

Fake news is a huge problem for social media giants. But Twitter (TWTR) is hoping to get a leg up on rivals like Facebook (FB) and Google's (GOOGL) YouTube with a new acquisition.

Twitter announced Monday that it was buying Fabula AI, a London-based startup that uses algorithms and machine learning technology to identify false information. In a blog post about the deal, Twitter did not use the term "fake news." It simply said that Fabula's tech would "improve the health of the conversation," "stop spam" and "help people feel safe."

But make no mistake. This deal is about trying to help Twitter combat the fake news problem. When you search Fabula AI on Google, the first result shows the website with the following SEO title. "FABULA AI - FACT NOT FAKE."

And Fabula announced in February that by focusing on the difference between how fake news and real news spreads, it has been better able to flag erroneous reports. Fabula said it can detect fake news with greater than 93% accuracy within milliseconds of processing an article and as little as 2 hours after it has started to spread.