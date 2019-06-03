Google shares slip after reported antitrust probe

The US Justice Department is laying the foundation for a potential antitrust investigation of Google, sending shares down 4% in early trading.

Three people familiar with the matter tell CNN Business that the government agency is zeroing in on the company as policymakers around the globe are calling for tougher regulation of an increasingly embattled industry.

Negotiations between DOJ and the Federal Trade Commission in recent weeks have resulted in the Justice Department gaining control over a possible investigation of the tech giant.

Google (GOOGL), which has said healthy and thriving markets are in everyone's interest, declined to comment on the potential probe. The Justice Department and FTC also declined comment.

Read more here.