What's moving markets today: May 31, 2019
Christine Romans: Investors are waking up to trade war's risks
We're entering a new phase of President Donald Trump's trade wars. As political economist Greg Valliere wrote this morning in a note, "These tariffs break new ground -- they're political, a punishment to Mexico for not stopping the surge of immigrants from Central America."
Republicans haven't pushed back on Trump's trade strategy. Until now. This is from Iowa Senator Charles Grassley: "Trade policy and border security are separate issues. This is a misuse of presidential tariff authority." Retaliation from Mexico, of course, could hurt Iowa's farmers and pork producers.
Meanwhile, the fear around the world this morning is that tariffs will hurt both countries. Weakening the Mexican economy, of course, could have the opposite effect on illegal immigration than Trump wants. But the president is clearly devoted to his tariffs-as-punishment strategy. "This finally could awaken the slumbering U.S. Congress," Valliere wrote.
I've said for some time that markets have been resilient in the face of what could be a years-long trade war with China, potential tariffs down the road on European and Japanese cars, and now new tensions with Mexico. But the past month has been a different story. For investors, May has been a reckoning.
Paul Krugman: 'This would be stagflationary'
New York Times columnist and Nobel laureate Paul Krugman weighed in on the new tariff threat.
May hasn't been friendly to investors
Welcome to the last day of May. It's been a lousy month in markets. From two of my favorite market data geeks, CNN Business' Christine Romans and David Goldman:
The Dow is on track to close lower this week — for the sixth week in a row. That would be the worst losing streak since summer 2011.
With one day left, the Dow has fallen 5.35% in May. The last time stocks fell in May was in 2012, when the Dow fell 6.21%. It’s the worst month since December, when the Dow fell 8.66%. Remember December?
'Exactly the wrong move.' That's what America's business lobby says about tariffs on Mexico
The US Chamber of Commerce, the most powerful business lobby in Washington, wasted no time responding to President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexican imports.
Neil Bradley, the chamber's chief policy officer:
Carmakers hit as Trump threatens new tariffs
gShares in bal automakers slumped sharply on Friday after President Donald Trump said he would impose a 5% tariff on goods from Mexico, a move that could affect a huge number of vehicle exports.
Companies including Volkswagen, Fiat Chrysler, Nissan, Kia, Toyota, Mazda and Honda have plants in Mexico, which produce cars for export markets including the United States. US automakers Ford and General Motors also have factories in Mexico.
Shares in Mazda (MZDAF) plunged more than 7% in Japan. Nissan's (NSANF) stock dropped over 5%, while Honda (HMC) dipped 4% and Toyota (TM) shed nearly 3%. Volkswagen stock plunged 3.6% in Frankfurt and Fiat Chrysler gave up nearly 5% in Milan.
According to Goldman Sachs, the United States imports roughly $93 billion worth of cars each year from Mexico. That's roughly a third of total US vehicle imports, the bank estimates, and by far the most valuable category of goods shipped north from Mexico.
Checking in on global markets
A tariff threat from President Donald Trump is roiling markets again.
US stock futures and global stock markets, including shares of Asian and European automakers, tumbled Friday after President Donald Trump said the United States will impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports.
- Japan's Nikkei slumped 1.6%, while South Korea's KOSPI was mostly flat. Markets in Europe also opened lower. Britain's FTSE 100 index fell 0.9%. Stocks in Germany shed 1.7%, and in France they dipped 1.3%.
- Stock futures indicated that those losses would extend to the US. The Dow is poised to fall 260 points, or 1%, when markets open. The S&P 500 is tracking similar losses, while the Nasdaq could drop 1.3%.
- The Mexican peso is down more than 3% against the US dollar.
US markets finished modestly higher yesterday, recovering a small portion of the week's losses. But despite the gains, all three major indexes are still down on the week.
The Dow is on track for its sixth consecutive weekly decline, its longest streak of that kind since June 2011.
Gap's stock is getting crushed. Even Old Navy had tepid sales
A tough week for US retailers drags on.
- Gap (GPS) shares are down more than 13% in premarket trading after the company reported plunging sales on Thursday. Even its Old Navy brand, which is typically a strong performer, had a disappointing start to the year, with sales down 1%.
- Big box retailers and dollar stores are the lone bright spots. Profits at Costco (COST) beat expectations.
- Dollar General (DG) said sales are strong and customer traffic is up.
Even so, a recent string of bad results from retail companies, including Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) and Canada Goose (GOOS), are sparking fears about consumer spending.
New data could provide more information. US personal income and personal spending data for April comes out at 8:30 a.m. ET today.
And a final read of the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for May hits at 10 a.m. ET.