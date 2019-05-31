Beer and liquor stocks get whacked by Mexico tariffs

Beer and liquor companies slid Friday on President Donald Trump's plan to slap tariffs on Mexican goods.

Constellation Brands (STZ), which owns Corona and Modelo Especial, lost 6%. Brown-Forman (BFB), the owner of El Jimador and Herradura tequila brands, was off 1%.

The United States imported $3.5 billion worth of beer from Mexico last year, according to the USDA. It was the top agricultural product imported from Mexico, ahead of avocados and tomatoes.

More than two-thirds of the beer that the United States imported in 2018 came from Mexico, up from around 35% two decades ago, according to the National Beer Wholesalers Association.