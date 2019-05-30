CNN Business' Christine Romans spoke with Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger ahead of the opening its new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction in California.

They talked about a number of issues, including the trade war between the United States and China.

Romans: I know a couple years ago you were on the President's business advisory council, and clearly the people who were advising then were saying, "Look, a trade war's not good long term." That appears to be the strategy that we're holding out on here.

Iger: I don't want to speak to the administration. Obviously it's a very complex issue. I think there are issues the United States has to grapple with in terms of doing business in China, and with China, that are important to the US economy. That said, I think we have to recognize the importance to China, and its economy, to the world.

I think we have to create balance there and figure out how to balance what's good for the US , but with the reality that China is not just a flash in the pan.

This is a big country. If you're a global company based in the United States, and you're not doing business in China, or your business in China is not successful, then you're limiting yourself significantly . Just from a Disney perspective, it's an important market to us.

