What's moving markets today: May 30, 2019
China accuses US of ‘economic terrorism’ for provoking trade war
China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused the United States of committing "economic terrorism” as the two countries fight a trade war.
The White House has "brought huge damage to the economy of other countries and the US itself," spokesperson Lu Kang told reporters in Beijing on Thursday.
Lu added that US trade policy is "typical economic terrorism, economic hegemonism, and economic unilateralism."
Facebook shareholders press for more checks on Mark Zuckerberg's power
A growing number of lawmakers and Facebook insiders are raising concerns about whether the company, and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, have too much power.
Now, Facebook shareholders are about to make a similar case to Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives.
Facebook (FB) investors are set to vote on eight stockholder proposals presented at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, including multiple recommendations to put checks on Zuckerberg's ironclad grip on the company he founded.
Disney CEO: US needs to 'create balance' with China
CNN Business' Christine Romans spoke with Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger ahead of the opening its new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction in California.
They talked about a number of issues, including the trade war between the United States and China.
Romans: I know a couple years ago you were on the President's business advisory council, and clearly the people who were advising then were saying, "Look, a trade war's not good long term." That appears to be the strategy that we're holding out on here.
Iger: I don't want to speak to the administration. Obviously it's a very complex issue. I think there are issues the United States has to grapple with in terms of doing business in China, and with China, that are important to the US economy. That said, I think we have to recognize the importance to China, and its economy, to the world.
I think we have to create balance there and figure out how to balance what's good for the US, but with the reality that China is not just a flash in the pan.
This is a big country. If you're a global company based in the United States, and you're not doing business in China, or your business in China is not successful, then you're limiting yourself significantly. Just from a Disney perspective, it's an important market to us.
Uber earnings are here
Uber (UBER) will have a chance today to reassure investors that it's on track after a disappointing Wall Street debut.
The company is set to release earnings from the first three months of 2019 after US markets close.
Investors will look for management to more clearly outline Uber's plans to start making money. Right now, the company isn't profitable. That's weighing on Uber shares, which have dipped 4% below their IPO price.
Coming up: More retail earnings
Another batch of retailers will share first quarter results Thursday. They'll need to impress in order to buck the dismal narrative set by rivals earlier this week.
DSW owner Designer Brands (DBI), Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Express (EXPR) report earnings before US markets open.
Gap (GPS) and Costco (COST) follow after the close.
Others in the sector haven't been so lucky: Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) shares plummeted more than 26% on Wednesday after it reported weak sales growth. Canada Goose (GOOS), which also reported slowing growth, saw its stock drop 31%.
Checking in on global markets
US stock futures point slightly higher after starting the week in trouble.
- The Dow is set to open up 59 points, or 0.2% higher. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are both poised to gain 0.3%.
- That follows a lower trading session for stocks in Asia. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.3%.
- European markets, on the other hand, opened higher. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.4% and stocks in Germany and France gained about 0.6%.
US stocks are battling against the tide. The Dow fell 221 points on Wednesday to three-month lows. The S&P 500 was down 0.7%, and the Nasdaq lost 0.8%.
Nervous investors continue to flock to the bond market, sending the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes to levels unseen since late 2017.