Dollar General (DG) continues to grow at a steady pace, despite pressure from Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT).

Sales at Dollar General stores open at least a year grew 3.8% last quarter compared with a year ago. An uptick in customer traffic and shoppers spending more when they visited stores lifted sales, the company said Thursday.

Dollar General beat Wall Street's expectations on sales and profit , sending its stock up 5% during pre-market trading.

The company opened 240 new stores during the first quarter of the year and expects to open 975 new stores this year. Dollar General has around 15,600 across the country.

Dollar General is now turning its focus to the latest technology in retail: mobile apps, self-checkout and buy online, pickup in store.

The company's shoppers are increasingly using this tech to shop. Digital is becoming a "big part" of customers' lives, Dollar General chief executive Todd Vasos has said.