LaCroix sales are in a 'free fall'

The popularity for LaCroix has fizzled out, according to an analyst.

Sales for the flavored carbonated water are "effectively in free fall," wrote Laurent Grandet, a beverage analyst for Guggenheim, in a new note.

He cited increased competition for similar-type beverages, the "lack of meaningful or disruptive innovation," and blamed inexperienced management from its parent company, National Beverage (FIZZ).

Grandet added:

We think it’s unlikely that LaCroix can recover to any meaningful degree while in the hands of National Beverage (or in the absence of a strong distribution partner)."

National Beverage CEO Nick Caporella once bizarrely said a drop in LaCroix sales "was the result of injustice!"

National Beverage's stock is down 1.6% in early trading and down 35% for the year.