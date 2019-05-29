Dow futures were down more than 100 points with a little less than two hours to go before the market opens.

Investors are nervous about a few things, including plummeting US Treasury yields and a US-China trade war with no end in sight.

The drop in futures isn't all that dramatic, but it follows a puzzling, sudden drop in stocks Tuesday afternoon. The Dow was trading about 100 points higher at midday yesterday and the floor suddenly gave way. Stocks finished yesterday more than 200 points lower.

That unnerved investors who hoped for a break after five straight negative weeks for the Dow -- the longest streak since 2011.