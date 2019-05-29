Boeing (BA) shares slid 1.4% in premarket trading after the head of a global airline group said the troubled Boeing 737 Max likely won't return to the air until August.

Alexandre de Juniac, the director general of International Air Transport Association, told reporters that the plane won't re-enter service for at least another 10 to 12 weeks.

"But it is not our hands," he added according to Bloomberg. "That is in the hands of regulators."

He added that airlines, government regulators and Boeing will hold another meeting within the next five to seven weeks to discuss the 737 Max.