What's moving markets today: May 29, 2019
Boeing shares slide after airline head said 737 Max won't fly again until August
Boeing (BA) shares slid 1.4% in premarket trading after the head of a global airline group said the troubled Boeing 737 Max likely won't return to the air until August.
Alexandre de Juniac, the director general of International Air Transport Association, told reporters that the plane won't re-enter service for at least another 10 to 12 weeks.
"But it is not our hands," he added according to Bloomberg. "That is in the hands of regulators."
He added that airlines, government regulators and Boeing will hold another meeting within the next five to seven weeks to discuss the 737 Max.
Exxon in the hot seat
ExxonMobil (XOM) is bracing for stiff opposition at Wednesday's annual shareholder meeting from activists and shareholders upset with the oil giant's stance on climate change.
All eyes will be on a shareholder proposal that calls for Exxon to install an independent board chairman during its next CEO transition. Exxon opposes the shareholder proposal, noting its board is comprised entirely of independent directors, other than the CEO. However, the proposal has received support from the Church of England’s endowment fund and the New York State pension fund.
Those groups are irked by Exxon’s successful effort to lobby the SEC to block a separate resolution they proposed that would have urged the company to adopt and disclose greenhouse gas emissions targets.
The transition to the low-carbon economy is the single greatest challenge the company faces,” Edward Mason, head of responsible investment at the Church Commissioners for England, told CNN Business.
The greenhouse gas emissions proposal that was blocked by the SEC was backed by Mason and other investors with a total of $9.5 trillion in assets. That group, known as Climate Action 100+, previously reached agreements with Royal Dutch Shell, Equinor, BP and other oil giants.
We believe the issues we have been having with engagement at Exxon are linked to governance of the company,” said Mason.
US retailers report
Another round of retail earnings is keeping the US-China trade war front of mind for investors.
Retailers including Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) report earnings from the first three months of the year on Wednesday. Both are expected to post results before the US market open.
DSW parent company Designer Brands (DBI), Gap (GPS) and Costco (COST) will follow suit and report earnings on Thursday.
Major retailers have developed strategies to blunt the impact of tariffs so far. But they're starting to warn that the trade war is affecting business.
Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Home Depot (HD), Kohl's (KSS) and Macy's (M) all said that the tariffs have forced them to either alter their financial outlooks, remodel carefully crafted supply chains or consider raising price tags for customers.
Global markets slide
US stock futures were pointing lower on Wednesday after a rough start to the week.
- 🔔 The Dow is set to open down 148 points, or 0.6%. The Nasdaq could drop 0.8% and the S&P 500 is poised to fall 0.6%.
- 🌏 That follows a difficult trading session in Asia. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.5% and Japan's Nikkei shed 1.2%. The exception was the Shanghai Composite index, which gained almost 0.2%.
- 🌍 European markets are building off those losses in early trading. Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 1.1%, while France's CAC 40 lost 1.6% and Germany's DAX index fell 1.2%.
Yesterday's close: The Dow lost almost 240 points, or 0.9%, on Tuesday as trade anxiety continued to weigh on stocks. The S&P 500 dipped 0.8%, and the Nasdaq lost 0.4%.