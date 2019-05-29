Abercrombie & Fitch is on track to have its worst day in 20 years

Abercrombie & Fitch's (ANF) stock is having a bruising day on Wall Street following its earnings.

It's currently down 25% and is "on pace for its worst day in nearly two decades," according to Eikon.

Today's losses also wiped out the retailer's year-to-date gains .

Abercrombie & Fitch's rivals are also on the decline, with American Eagle (AEO) down 5.4%, Gap (GPS) sliding 3.2% and Levi Strauss (LEVI) dipping 3.4%.