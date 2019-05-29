Abercrombie & Fitch is shutting down some flagship stores

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) shares plummeted 25% in early trading after a dismal earnings report, where it reported lower-than-expected sales in stores open more than a year.

The retailer also said it's shutting down three Abercrombie & Fitch flagship stores and one Hollister store.

Abercrombie & Fitch closures:

Copenhagen will close later this quarter.

Milan will close by the end of this year.

Fukuoka, Japan will close in the second-half of 2020.

Hollister closure :

SoHo location in Manhattan will close in the second quarter of this year.

The closures are part of its plan to "pivot away from large format stores to smaller ... brand experiences," the company said.