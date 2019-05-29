What's moving markets today: May 29, 2019
Abercrombie & Fitch is shutting down some flagship stores
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) shares plummeted 25% in early trading after a dismal earnings report, where it reported lower-than-expected sales in stores open more than a year.
The retailer also said it's shutting down three Abercrombie & Fitch flagship stores and one Hollister store.
Abercrombie & Fitch closures:
- Copenhagen will close later this quarter.
- Milan will close by the end of this year.
- Fukuoka, Japan will close in the second-half of 2020.
Hollister closure:
- SoHo location in Manhattan will close in the second quarter of this year.
The closures are part of its plan to "pivot away from large format stores to smaller ... brand experiences," the company said.
Dick's Sporting Goods jumps on strong earnings and outlook
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) stock jumped 2% in early trading after the retailer beat analysts' expectations for the start of 2019 and raised its guidance.
Sales at Dick's stores open at least a year were flat during the first quarter of 2019 compared with a year earlier. However, that was better than Wall Street expected.
Dick's profit last quarter also came in above analyst forecasts and the company raised its guidance for the full year.
The company said it plans to open seven new stores this year and relocate three stores.
In March, Dick's said it will stop selling guns and ammunition at 125 stores where firearm sales have struggled. Last year, the company stopped selling assault-style weapons after the mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school.
Uh, oh: Dow futures turn negative again
Dow futures were down more than 100 points with a little less than two hours to go before the market opens.
Investors are nervous about a few things, including plummeting US Treasury yields and a US-China trade war with no end in sight.
The drop in futures isn't all that dramatic, but it follows a puzzling, sudden drop in stocks Tuesday afternoon. The Dow was trading about 100 points higher at midday yesterday and the floor suddenly gave way. Stocks finished yesterday more than 200 points lower.
That unnerved investors who hoped for a break after five straight negative weeks for the Dow -- the longest streak since 2011.
S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were down about 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.
Canada Goose sinks 14% after mixed earnings
Canada Goose (GOOS) shares are falling from the sky — down as much as 22% — after it slightly missed on revenue and issued mixed guidance in its latest quarterly earnings.
It wasn't all bad for the luxury jacket maker. Its net income for the first three months of 2019 rose 11% compared to the same period a year earlier. Canada Goose said its direct to consumer business is growing.
If its premarket losses are maintained at the open, it will wipe away all of its year-to-date gains.
Uber's first earnings report will begin a 'long and winding road' for it to prove itself
Despite Uber's less-than-impressive performance after going public, one analyst remains optimistic on the company.
Wedbush Securities' Daniel Ives said in a new note that that despite the "negative noise," he remains positive on Uber (UBER).
"This week marks an important step forward for Dara & his team to prove to the Street that this business model is still in the early days of playing out," Ives said of Uber's first earnings report, which comes out Thursday.
Ives admitted that it will be a "long and winding road for Uber" to prove its value, he's optimistic the company will successfully expand beyond ride-hailing:
A core tenet of our bull thesis is around Uber's ability to morph its unrivaled ridesharing platform into a broader consumer engine with Uber Eats, Uber Freight, and autonomous initiatives 'just scratching the surface' of the full monetization potential."
Boeing shares slide after airline head said 737 Max won't fly again until August
Boeing (BA) shares slid 1.4% in premarket trading after the head of a global airline group said the troubled Boeing 737 Max likely won't return to the air until August.
Alexandre de Juniac, the director general of International Air Transport Association, told reporters that the plane won't re-enter service for at least another 10 to 12 weeks.
"But it is not our hands," he added according to Bloomberg. "That is in the hands of regulators."
He added that airlines, government regulators and Boeing will hold another meeting within the next five to seven weeks to discuss the 737 Max.
Exxon shareholder meeting: Keep an eye on vote to install an independent board chair
ExxonMobil (XOM) is bracing for stiff opposition at Wednesday's annual shareholder meeting from activists and shareholders upset with the oil giant's stance on climate change.
All eyes will be on a shareholder proposal that calls for Exxon to install an independent board chair during its next CEO transition. Exxon opposes the shareholder proposal, noting its board comprises entirely independent directors, other than the CEO. However, the proposal has received support from the Church of England’s endowment fund and the New York State pension fund.
Those groups are irked by Exxon’s successful effort to lobby the SEC to block a separate resolution they proposed that would have urged the company to adopt and disclose greenhouse gas emissions targets.
"The transition to the low-carbon economy is the single greatest challenge the company faces,” Edward Mason, head of responsible investment at the Church Commissioners for England, told CNN Business.
The greenhouse gas emissions proposal that was blocked by the SEC was backed by Mason and other investors with a total of $9.5 trillion in assets. That group, known as Climate Action 100+, previously reached agreements with Royal Dutch Shell, Equinor, BP and other oil giants.
We believe the issues we have been having with engagement at Exxon are linked to governance of the company,” said Mason.