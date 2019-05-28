The world's financial center is now located in New York City, according to a new survey of nearly 200 financial executives published by Duff & Phelps.

The American city overtakes London for the top spot, because the report said Brexit has "cast a shadow of uncertainty over the United Kingdom’s economy" and said Brexit has now "escalated to a full-blown crisis."

Moving forward, 12% of respondents expect Hong Kong to be the "world’s preeminent financial center" within the next five years — up from 3% last year. Other cities, including Shanghai and Dublin, also moved up in the rankings.

