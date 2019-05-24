Tesla shares rallied Thursday even as the broader market sank. And the stock is up more than 3% in premarket trading today to move back above the $200 level.

So has Tesla finally hit rock bottom?

That's not yet certain. It seems that investors are excited about a leaked Elon Musk email to employees that said Tesla (TSLA) was on track to break a record for the number of vehicles delivered in the quarter.

But several Wall Street analysts appear to be losing faith in Tesla, including ones that used to be very bullish on the company -- such as the influential Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, Wedbush's Dan Ives and Gene Munster of Loup Ventures. Jonas even wrote that Tesla's stock could fall all the way to $10 in a worst case scenario.