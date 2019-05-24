Apple (AAPL) will survive the trade war between the United States and China, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

Ives predicts in a new note that the company "will not have major roadblocks ahead despite the loud noise" because it's too important to China. For example, he points out that it employs more than 1 million Chinese workers and is a "major strategic player" within the country.

Ives added:

Taking a step back, we ultimately believe there is a low likelihood that Apple and its iPhones feel the brunt of the tariffs given its strategic importance domestically as well as Cook’s ability to navigate these issues in the past with Trump and K Street."

His firm maintains an "outperform" rating on the stock. Apple shares are up 14% this year.