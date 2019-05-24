What's moving markets today: May 24, 2019
Apple 'will not have major roadblocks' despite trade war, analyst says
Apple (AAPL) will survive the trade war between the United States and China, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.
Ives predicts in a new note that the company "will not have major roadblocks ahead despite the loud noise" because it's too important to China. For example, he points out that it employs more than 1 million Chinese workers and is a "major strategic player" within the country.
Ives added:
Taking a step back, we ultimately believe there is a low likelihood that Apple and its iPhones feel the brunt of the tariffs given its strategic importance domestically as well as Cook’s ability to navigate these issues in the past with Trump and K Street."
His firm maintains an "outperform" rating on the stock. Apple shares are up 14% this year.
The pound is paying the price amid Brexit turmoil
Political turmoil over Brexit has sent the pound plummeting close to its lowest level this year.
Sterling dropped as much as 0.65% against the US dollar on Wednesday to just above $1.26 before recovering slightly.
The currency has shed about 2.8% this month, and is on track for a record 13 straight days of declines against the euro, according to analysts.
Earlier Friday, British Prime Minister Theresa May laid out a timeline for her departure, triggering a leadership race that will determine the future of Brexit.
May will step down as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7, but remain as prime minister until the party selects a new leader.
Watching oil prices
Investors will be keeping a close eye on oil after it suffered its worst day since Christmas Eve on Thursday.
After starting the day above $61, US oil prices nosedived nearly 6% to a 10-week low of $57.91 a barrel.
US oil prices showed signs of stabilizing early Friday: Crude futures were trading at $58.64, up 1.3%.
Chevron (CVX) and ExxonMobil (XOM) fell 2%, while oil drillers like Hess (HES) plunged more than 7%.
Fears that the trade war between the US and China could get worse before it gets better are weighing on the oil market. The sector's fortunes are closely tied to expectations for global growth.
There's also concern about signs that oil inventories are starting to build up.
What's happening in global markets
US stock futures point higher after a traumatic Thursday. The Dow is poised to rise 150 points, or 0.6%. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are moving 0.6% higher as well.
European markets opened in the green. Britain's FTSE 100 index jumped 0.7%, while stocks in Germany and France rose more than 0.9%.
Stocks in Asia finished mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei fell almost 0.2%.
Thursday's close: The Dow dropped 286 points, closing down 1.1%. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, and the Nasdaq dipped 1.6%.