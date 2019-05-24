Amazon at $3,000? Piper Jaffray thinks so

Amazon (AMZN) is currently worth a little less than $900 billion. But one very bullish analyst thinks the Jeff Bezos-led company could have a market value of nearly $1.5 TRILLION within the next few years.

Piper Jaffray's Michael Olson said in a report Friday that Amazon's stock could climb to $3,000 a share within the next two to three years. That's an increase of nearly 65% from current levels. Olson is bullish on Amazon's massive AWS cloud business and also cited the fact that its advertising business is rapidly growing.

But perhaps the most amazing thing about this call? Olson thinks it will happen if Amazon pretty much just continues to do what it has been for the past few years -- and even if growth in its core online retail business keeps slowing.

We have a high degree of confidence that AMZN shares can reach this level with no major acquisitions or other significant changes to the business," Olson wrote.

Amazon did top $1 trillion in market value last year before its stock pulled back. It's currently second only to Microsoft (MSFT) in market cap and slightly ahead of Apple (AAPL). Both of them also briefly passed the trillion dollar mark in the past year. And Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL) isn't far behind. It's worth about $800 billion.