What's moving markets today: May 24, 2019
Amazon at $3,000? Piper Jaffray thinks so
Amazon (AMZN) is currently worth a little less than $900 billion. But one very bullish analyst thinks the Jeff Bezos-led company could have a market value of nearly $1.5 TRILLION within the next few years.
Piper Jaffray's Michael Olson said in a report Friday that Amazon's stock could climb to $3,000 a share within the next two to three years. That's an increase of nearly 65% from current levels. Olson is bullish on Amazon's massive AWS cloud business and also cited the fact that its advertising business is rapidly growing.
But perhaps the most amazing thing about this call? Olson thinks it will happen if Amazon pretty much just continues to do what it has been for the past few years -- and even if growth in its core online retail business keeps slowing.
We have a high degree of confidence that AMZN shares can reach this level with no major acquisitions or other significant changes to the business," Olson wrote.
Amazon did top $1 trillion in market value last year before its stock pulled back. It's currently second only to Microsoft (MSFT) in market cap and slightly ahead of Apple (AAPL). Both of them also briefly passed the trillion dollar mark in the past year. And Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL) isn't far behind. It's worth about $800 billion.
Foot Locker's stock is getting stomped
Foot Locker (FL) shares slid 15% in early trading after it posted lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings and slashed its guidance.
Here's more from CNN Business' retail writer Nathaniel Meyersohn:
The threat of tariffs looms over the company. Earlier this week, Foot Locker joined other sneaker brands and retailers to warn President Donald Trump that proposed tariffs on imported shoes from China would be "catastrophic" for American consumers.
Is the worst over for Tesla?
Tesla shares rallied Thursday even as the broader market sank. And the stock is up more than 3% in premarket trading today to move back above the $200 level.
So has Tesla finally hit rock bottom?
That's not yet certain. It seems that investors are excited about a leaked Elon Musk email to employees that said Tesla (TSLA) was on track to break a record for the number of vehicles delivered in the quarter.
But several Wall Street analysts appear to be losing faith in Tesla, including ones that used to be very bullish on the company -- such as the influential Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, Wedbush's Dan Ives and Gene Munster of Loup Ventures. Jonas even wrote that Tesla's stock could fall all the way to $10 in a worst case scenario.
Still, Tesla and Musk continue to have some big fans on the buy side. Cathie Wood at ARK Invest remains super excited about Tesla's prospects, reminding investors that her firm believes Tesla stock could eventually surpass a whopping $4,000 a share.
Apple 'will not have major roadblocks' despite trade war, analyst says
Apple (AAPL) will survive the trade war between the United States and China, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.
Ives predicts in a new note that the company "will not have major roadblocks ahead despite the loud noise" because it's too important to China. For example, he points out that it employs more than 1 million Chinese workers and is a "major strategic player" within the country.
Ives added:
Taking a step back, we ultimately believe there is a low likelihood that Apple and its iPhones feel the brunt of the tariffs given its strategic importance domestically as well as Cook’s ability to navigate these issues in the past with Trump and K Street."
His firm maintains an "outperform" rating on the stock. Apple shares are up 14% this year.
The pound is paying the price amid Brexit turmoil
Political turmoil over Brexit has sent the pound plummeting close to its lowest level this year.
Sterling dropped as much as 0.65% against the US dollar on Wednesday to just above $1.26 before recovering slightly.
The currency has shed about 2.8% this month, and is on track for a record 13 straight days of declines against the euro, according to analysts.
Earlier Friday, British Prime Minister Theresa May laid out a timeline for her departure, triggering a leadership race that will determine the future of Brexit.
May will step down as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7, but remain as prime minister until the party selects a new leader.
Watching oil prices
Investors will be keeping a close eye on oil after it suffered its worst day since Christmas Eve on Thursday.
After starting the day above $61, US oil prices nosedived nearly 6% to a 10-week low of $57.91 a barrel.
US oil prices showed signs of stabilizing early Friday: Crude futures were trading at $58.64, up 1.3%.
Chevron (CVX) and ExxonMobil (XOM) fell 2%, while oil drillers like Hess (HES) plunged more than 7%.
Fears that the trade war between the US and China could get worse before it gets better are weighing on the oil market. The sector's fortunes are closely tied to expectations for global growth.
There's also concern about signs that oil inventories are starting to build up.
What's happening in global markets
US stock futures point higher after a traumatic Thursday. The Dow is poised to rise 150 points, or 0.6%. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are moving 0.6% higher as well.
European markets opened in the green. Britain's FTSE 100 index jumped 0.7%, while stocks in Germany and France rose more than 0.9%.
Stocks in Asia finished mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei fell almost 0.2%.
Thursday's close: The Dow dropped 286 points, closing down 1.1%. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, and the Nasdaq dipped 1.6%.