What's moving markets today: May 23, 2019
Trade tensions sink Dow futures
The Dow is set to fall more than 200 points at the open Thursday as investors grow increasingly worried about the US-China trade war.
Trade tensions have increased for several weeks as the United States and China both raised tariffs on each other's goods, and the United States placed restrictions on US firms doing business with Chinese tech giant Huawei.
Nasdaq futures were down more than 1%. S&P 500 futures were down 0.7%.
Sprint pops after DOJ remains open to T-Mobile merger
The Department of Justice is reportedly not totally against the proposed merger between T-Mobile and Sprint.
Makan Delrahim, the assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, reportedly has not decided on the merger and "appears to remain open to a potential deal," according to CNBC.
Sources tell the business network that Delrahim might be "trying to find a way to support a deal despite his staff’s opposition."
Sprint's (S) stock popped more than 4% on the news. T-Mobile's (TMUS) stock is also slightly up.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said on Monday he will recommend that his agency approve the $26 billion merger.
John Schnatter sells off $160 million worth of Papa John's stock
John Schnatter's stake in Papa John's (PZZA) keeps shrinking.
The founder has reduced his stake from 31% to 19%, according to new regulatory filings. On May 21, he sold off 3.4 million shares, which is roughly worth $160 million.
He still has six million shares of the company and remains the largest shareholder.
Schnatter stepped down as CEO soon after he blamed declining pizza sales on NFL protests in fall 2017. He resigned as chairman the following summer after news broke that he had used the N-word on a conference call.
The company has struggled to repair its reputation over the past year and a half, and has suffered six straight quarters of sales declines. Schnatter and Papa John's leadership exchanged vicious barbs for months, but reached a settlement earlier this year.
Best Buy's still hot
Best Buy got off to a fast start to the year.
The electronics retailer — one of the handful of legacy brick-and-mortar giants thriving in the Amazon era — said Thursday that sales at stores open for at least a year rose 1.1% during the first quarter of 2019 compared with a year earlier. Appliances, wearables and tablets were Best Buy's top growth drivers during the quarter.
The company's profit also exceeded Wall Street's expectations last quarter. Best Buy's (BBY) stock ticked up 2% in premarket trading.
Best Buy is solidifying its position as one of the top multi-channel retailers," Moody's analyst Charlie O'Shea said in a note to clients Thursday.
Best Buy maintained its financial guidance for the remainder of the year.
Incoming CEO Corie Barry noted that the company gave its "best estimate of the impact associated with the recent increase in tariffs" in its outlook.
Consumer electronics such as TVs have been spared from the US-China trade war so far, but that could change if President Donald Trump follows through on his proposal to slap tariffs on all goods coming from China.
Best Buy imports 68% of its merchandise from China, UBS analysts estimated in a research report last week.
Christine Romans: Trump's tariffs might not be temporary
Almost a year into the trade war with China, there is a growing realization that Trump's tariff regime might not be temporary.
Major global stock indices fell overnight and that sinking feeling is spreading to the United States this morning.
Over the past year, the White House has imposed tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum, on $50 billion in high-tech goods from China, on another $200 billion in commodities and manufacturing components from China, and has now begun the process of putting import taxes on everything else the US buys from there.
The president dismisses these concerns, admonishing American companies to manufacture in the United States if they want to avoid tariffs.
Further, the president's advisers say, the US economy is strong enough to absorb any hit.
In the meantime, there is collateral damage for farmers and global supply chains scrambling to adjust to tariffs and counter-tariffs.
Dollar hits a nearly one-month high
The US dollar continues to grow stronger, hitting its highest level since April 26 against a group of six foreign currencies.
The greenback is considered a safe currency compared to others, including the Euro, the British pound and the Chinese yuan, where the economy is on shakier ground.
Investors are skittish about elections in the European Parliament taking a nationalist turn, Brexit uncertainty and the ongoing trade war further impacting Asia.
Tesla drives toward another down day
Tesla (TSLA) slid 4% in premarket trading as the stock's rough ride continues this week.
It closed 6% lower Wednesday to $192.73 per share — the first time it has closed below $200 for the first time since 2016.
Analysts and investors continue to sour on the company, which was once the darling of Wall Street. The automaker's stock has plunged 42% since the start of 2019, erasing most of the gains it made over the past several years.
The outlook isn't nearly as bright for a company that once was had faster sales growth than any other auto company in the industry's history.