Tesla (TSLA) is facing another down day.

Shares are slipping more than 2% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley released a note cutting its worst-case scenario for Tesla's stock to $10.

The potential steep decline in the stock's value could be prompted by slowing Chinese demand for Tesla's vehicles, the note said:

"Our revised bear case assumes Tesla misses our current Chinese volume forecast by roughly half to account for the highly volatile trade situation in the region, particularly around areas of technology, which we believe run a high and increasing risk of government/regulatory attention."

The firm previously predicted the worst-case scenario for Tesla's stock to be $97 per share.

Yesterday, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said he has "major concerns" about Tesla's future. The stock closed 2.7% lower Monday.