JCPenney's stock tanks on sales drop, $154 million loss last quarter

JCPenney (JCP), the ailing department store, tanked on Tuesday after reporting a loss during its most recent quarter and a steep drop in sales.

JCPenney lost $154 million during the first quarter of the 2019 fiscal year. Sales at stores open at least a year dropped 5.5% during the quarter compared with a year ago.

JCPenney's stock fell 9% in premarket trading to around $1.05 dollars a share.

Under new CEO Jill Soltau, the retailer is working on clearing out inventory and focusing on its women's clothing business. It has stopped selling appliances and furniture, which hurt sales last quarter, the company said.

We are working to reestablish the fundamentals of retail at JCPenney," Soltau said in a statement.

On Tuesday, JCPenney also said it snatched Shawn Gensch, chief customer officer at Sprouts Farmers Market, to serve the same role at JCPenney. Soltau has recently recruited executives at Target to work in other leadership positions on her new team.