Kohl's stock hits the skids after sour earnings

Snap's Lara Sweet and Derek Andersen

Snap (SNAP), the parent company of messaging app Snapchat, has promoted two executives amid a wider shakeup of its leadership team.

The company announced late Monday that Derek Andersen will be its new chief financial officer . He was previously the company's vice president of finance.

Lara Sweet, who was interim CFO, will become the company's first chief people officer. Both will report to CEO Evan Spiegel and begin their new roles immediately.

Sweet will oversee hiring, management strategies and human resources functions. She will continue to be the company's chief accounting officer until a replacement is chosen.

The stock has exploded since the beginning of the year with shares climbing more than 100%.

