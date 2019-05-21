Live TV
What's moving markets today: May 21, 2019

By CNN Business

Updated 7:56 a.m. ET, May 21, 2019
42 min ago

Kohl's stock hits the skids after sour earnings

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Kohl's (KSS) shares are sinking 10% in premarket trading after reporting dismal earnings, which included a decline in first-quarter sales and cutting its full-year outlook:

41 min ago

Snap makes exec changes, including a new CFO

From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff

Snap's Lara Sweet and Derek Andersen

Snap (SNAP), the parent company of messaging app Snapchat, has promoted two executives amid a wider shakeup of its leadership team.

The company announced late Monday that Derek Andersen will be its new chief financial officer. He was previously the company's vice president of finance.

Lara Sweet, who was interim CFO, will become the company's first chief people officer. Both will report to CEO Evan Spiegel and begin their new roles immediately.

Sweet will oversee hiring, management strategies and human resources functions. She will continue to be the company's chief accounting officer until a replacement is chosen.

The stock has exploded since the beginning of the year with shares climbing more than 100%.

Read more about the changes here.

9 min ago

Tesla shares slip after another bearish analyst note

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Tesla (TSLA) is facing another down day.

Shares are slipping 3.5% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley released a note cutting its worst-case scenario for Tesla's stock to $10.

The potential steep decline in the stock's value could be prompted by slowing Chinese demand for Tesla's vehicles, the note said:

"Our revised bear case assumes Tesla misses our current Chinese volume forecast by roughly half to account for the highly volatile trade situation in the region, particularly around areas of technology, which we believe run a high and increasing risk of government/regulatory attention."

The firm previously predicted the worst-case scenario for Tesla's stock to be $97 per share.

Yesterday, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said he has "major concerns" about Tesla's future. The stock closed 2.7% lower Monday.

1 hr 20 min ago

Slack tweaks its stock symbol

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Slack is already making changes before it goes public.

The workplace messaging service changed its stock ticker from SK to WORK, the company revealed in an updated regulatory filing. It will still trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Slack also updated the number of shares of its direct listing its offering to 117 million. The company's shares will list directly on a stock exchange without relying on underwriters to help assess demand and set a price.

1 hr 21 min ago

Home Depot's profit jumps 9%

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Home Depot (HD) continues to benefit from low interest rates and a solid housing market.

The home improvement retail giant reported first quarter earnings of $2.5 billion, or $2.27 a share — an increase of more than 9% from a year ago and topping forecasts.

Revenue increased to $26.4 billion, up nearly 6% from last year. Sales at US stores open at least a year rose 3%.

Home Depot chairman and CEO Craig Menear said the company was pleased with the results, despite poor weather in February and "significant deflation in lumber prices." 

The company reaffirmed its outlook for the year as well. Shares rose slightly in premarket trading. 

1 hr 34 min ago

What to expect from retail earnings today

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

Earnings from US retailers kick into high gear Tuesday. 

  • Home Depot (HD), JCPenney (JCP), Kohl's (KSS) and TJX (TJX) will release earnings before US markets open. 
  • Nordstrom (JWN) and Urban Outfitters (URBN) will publish results after the close.

Walmart (WMT) set a high bar for stores last week. America's largest retailer said sales last quarter at stores open at least a year increased 3.4% from a year earlier. Its online sales growth clocked in at 37% last quarter.

But Walmart warned it will raise prices on some products as a result of the Trump administration's tariffs on Chinese goods.

"Increased tariffs will lead to increased prices, we believe, for our customers," Walmart's chief financial officer said.

Nike (NKE), Adidas (ADDDF) and other sneaker brands said in a letter to President Trump Monday that proposed tariffs on imported shoes from China would be "catastrophic" for American consumers.

Expect analysts to press the retailers on how they plan to deal with tariffs and their exposure to China.

1 hr 35 min ago

Checking in on global markets

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

Markets appear to be in a holding pattern as uncertainty over trade lingers.

The Dow closed down 0.3% on Monday. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, and the Nasdaq lost 1.5%.