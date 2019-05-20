What's moving markets today: May 20,2019By CNN Business
Chip stocks are getting clobbered
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
It appears it's going to be another tough week for chipmakers, partly prompted by rising trade tensions with China and the United States' blacklist on Huawei technology.
Bloomberg reported late Sunday that Intel (INTC), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Broadcom (AVGO) will stop working with the Chinese tech firm. Google (GOOGL) also announced reduce ties with Huawei.
Qualcomm is off more than 3% in premarket trading. Other chip makers, including Analog Devices (ADI), Xilinx (XLNX) and Micron Technology (MU) are the biggest S&P 500 losers, all declining more than 3.8%.
Tesla is 'facing a quagmire,' analyst warns
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Tesla (TSLA) shares are sinking more than 4% in premarket trading after Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives warned that he has "major concerns" about CEO Elon Musk and the company.
Here's what Ives said in a new note:
He said that Tesla is "facing a quagmire" because it's doing several things at once, such as building a new factory in China, developing the next Model Y and continuing to ramp up production of the Model 3, all while "facing a growing cash crunch and high expense structure issue."
He lowered the stock's price target from $275 per share to $230 because of "reduced confidence in the company's ability to hit its 2019 unit demand guidance."
Tesla closed at $211.03 per share on Friday. The stock is down 37% for the year.
Google dumps Huawei
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
Google (GOOG) is cutting back on its business with Huawei following an order from the Trump administration barring American companies from selling to the Chinese tech firm without a US government license.
Huawei relies on Google's Android operating system for its devices, as well as the Google Play app store.
The restrictions deal a huge blow to Huawei's ambitions to overtake Samsung (SSNLF) as the world's biggest smartphone maker. Huawei phones are much less attractive outside China without Google services, according to analysts.
The news is likely to feed investor unease about the US-China trade war as negotiations between Washington and Beijing appear to stall.
Traders will continue to keep a close eye on the yuan, which was little changed Monday.
The currency's steep slide against the dollar in recent weeks could complicate talks further.
Checking in on global markets
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
US stock futures point slightly lower after concluding last week on a disappointing note.
The Dow closed down 0.4% on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, and the Nasdaq lost 1%.
- 🌍This morning, the Dow is set to fall more than 30 points when US markets open, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 is on track for a similar percentage drop, while the Nasdaq could shed 0.5%.
- 🌍European markets opened lower. Britain's FTSE 100 index dipped about 0.4%. France's CAC 40 index fell 0.9%, while Germany's DAX index dropped 0.6% in early trading. Trade anxiety continues to weigh on stocks globally.
- 🌏That follows a mixed trading session in Asia, where Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.6% and the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.4%. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei index climbed 0.2%.
- 🇮🇳Stocks in India jumped more than 3.8% after exit polls indicated that incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be on track for a second term.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell gives keynote speech
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will give the keynote speech at the Atlanta Fed's Financial Markets Conference on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.
Investors will listen for clues that Powell could change his sit-tight approach to interest rates now that the trade fight with China is back in full swing.
Powell said at the beginning of the month that board members didn't see a "strong case" for either raising or lowering interest rates. But that was before new rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs from Washington and Beijing.
The Trump administration has also said it's preparing further tariffs on Chinese goods worth $300 billion, which would put duties on essentially all of the country's exports to the United States.