UK food delivery company Deliveroo said today that it had raised $575 million in a new round of funding led by Amazon (AMZN).

It's another big move into food from the internet retailer, and expands Amazon's global reach.

Shares of Deliveroo competitor Just Eat (JSTTY) fell 7% in early trading, before rebounding slightly.

Uber (UBER) is also a big competitor in the UK food market through its Uber Eats program.

The London-based company, which operates in 14 countries and territories around the world including Australia, France and Germany, has now raised more than $1.5 billion since it was founded in 2013.