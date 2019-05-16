About an hour into the trading day, the Dow is up more than 200 points, or 0.8%.

The S&P 500 is up 1% and the Nasdaq, which was the laggard at the open, climbed 1.1%.

Only three Dow stocks are in negative territory: Apple (AAPL), 3M (MMM) and Chevron (CVX). Cisco (CSCO) and Walmart (WMT) are the strongest gainers in the index.