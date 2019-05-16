What's moving markets today: May 16, 2019By CNN Business
Dow climbs more than 200 points
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
About an hour into the trading day, the Dow is up more than 200 points, or 0.8%.
The S&P 500 is up 1% and the Nasdaq, which was the laggard at the open, climbed 1.1%.
Only three Dow stocks are in negative territory: Apple (AAPL), 3M (MMM) and Chevron (CVX). Cisco (CSCO) and Walmart (WMT) are the strongest gainers in the index.
Dillard's stock is getting clobbered
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Dillard's (DDS) stock is down nearly 12% in early trading after a weak earnings report:
- The retailer's first-quarter revenue of $1.47 billion came in slightly below analyst's expectations.
- Same-store sales for the quarter were flat.
- The stock is now down roughly 7% for the year.
Stocks open higher, add to yesterday's gains
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
US stocks opened higher on Thursday, adding to their previous gains. Stocks are extending their gains from a relief rally that began yesterday on the news that the White House would delay tariffs on auto imports.
Shares of Walmart (WMT) rose 3.6% at the open. The retailer revealed a mixed first quarter in its results before the bell.
Goldman Sachs (GS) stock inched up 0.5% after the company announced it would acquire wealth management firm United Capital.
Bitcoin is up 30% in the past week -- and it's a crypto laggard!
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
Bitcoin is back near $8,000 thanks to a 30% spike in just the past five days. But bitcoin is actually a slacker in the crazy world of cryptocurrencies.
According to figures from Coinbase, the price of several other smaller cryptocurrencies have surged even more than bitcoin (XBT) lately. Zcash and EOS have gained nearly 35%. XRP has shot up about 40%. Ethereum has soared almost 50%. And Stellar Lumens has skyrocketed around 60%.
The stunning surge in cryptocurencies comes at a time when investors are worried about US-China trade tensions hurting the stock market. Bitcoin and its fellow digital currencies may, strangely enough, now be viewed as safe havens since they aren't backed by governments.
Also helping? Big investment firms like Fidelity, TD Ameritrade and even the NYSE, are also getting more involved in crypto trading.
Stocks could hit new records
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
Stocks could climb back to fresh record highs, despite the recent dramatic global selloff over the trade war with China.
Even though the S&P 500 recorded its worst one-day drop since January on Monday, it's still only off 3.2% from the record high it reached on April 30. And that's despite the trade tensions with China, renewed fears over global growth, as well as ongoing concerns over Brexit, Italian politics and equity valuations, said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst at Forex.com.
Futures are pointing to a higher open today.
Warren Buffett reveals his Amazon investment
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
Warren Buffett revealed how much his stake in Amazon (AMZN) is worth: more than $900 million.
In an interview earlier this month, Buffett mentioned that one of Berkshire Hathaway's (BRKA) investment managers had taken a stake in Amazon, though he did not disclose the amount.
In a filing late Wednesday, Berkshire revealed the stake: 483,300 shares, worth $904 million based on Wednesday's closing price.
Atlanta Fed downgrades GDP expectations
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
The Atlanta Federal Reserve downgraded its GDP growth forecast for the second quarter to an annualized rate of just 1.1% yesterday after a series of weaker-than-expected economic data.
Just last week, the same GDPNow model estimated 1.6% of economic growth between April and July.
On Wednesday, both retail sales and industrial production for April came in lower than expected. According to the Atlanta Fed, second quarter consumer spending growth is anticipated at 3%, rather than 3.2%.
Walmart shares are slightly higher after reporting earnings
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Walmart (WMT) just had a mixed first quarter earnings report, per our Paul R. La Monica:
Online sales rose, but...
Earnings also show the US shopper is healthy:
- The stock is up more than 7% for the year
EU fines five banks $1 billon over foreign exchange cartel
From CNN Business' Robert North
The European Union has fined five banks, Barclays (BCS), RBS (RBS), Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM) and MUFG (MUFG), $1.2 billion for participating in a foreign exchange trading cartel.
The EU Competition Commission said the banks took part in two cartels for 11 currencies, including the Euro, The British Pound, the US Dollar and the Yen.
The investigation found that individual traders exchanged sensitive information and trading plans through online professional chatrooms.