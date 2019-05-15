Stocks ended the day higher for the second day in a row.

While markets had started the day lower, they turned positive following reports that the United States would delay tariffs on auto imports by six months . Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said Washington was close to scrapping tariffs on steel imports from Mexico and Canada.

The Dow closed 0.5%, or 116 points, higher.

closed 0.5%, or 116 points, higher. The S&P 500 finished 0.6% higher.

finished 0.6% higher. The Nasdaq closed 1.1% higher.

Visa (V), Microsoft (MSFT) and Pfizer (PFE) were the strongest gainers in the Dow, all closing up more than 1%.

Only five Dow stocks finished the day lower. They were 3M (MMM), Walmart (WMT), JPMorgan (JPM), UnitedHealth (UNH) and Caterpillar (CAT).

In the S&P, all sectors finished the day stronger with the exception of financials. The sector's decliners were led by Charles Schwab (SCHW) and SVB Financial Group (SIVB), which fell 3.6% and 2.9%, respectively.