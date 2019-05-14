What's moving markets today: May 14, 2019By CNN Business
Uber stock might actually go up today
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
Take heart, Uber investors. After a horrible first two days of trading since Friday's initial public offering, Uber (UBER) appears set to open about 2% higher on Tuesday.
Uber rival Lyft (LYFT) is up in premarket trading as well. Whether or not both ridesharing companies can stay in positive territory for the day remains to be seen.
But investors will take any gains they can get. Uber has plunged nearly 18% since the IPO while Lyft has lost more than a third of its value since it debuted on Wall Street in late March.
Bitcoin surges above $8,000
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
Bitcoin climbed above $8,000 today, its best level since July last year.
It has now gained almost 28% since Friday afternoon.
The big gains might be great, but analysts are dismissing claims that bitcoin is rallying to replace traditional safe haven assets, such as gold, amid US-China trade war fears.
Nissan posts lackluster earnings
From CNN Business' Sherisse Pham
Nissan (NSANF) has reported plummeting profits and dismal revenues, highlighting the bumpy road ahead without former chief Carlos Ghosn and weakness in the global market for cars.
The company said it sold 5.5 million vehicles worldwide last year, down 4.4%. Shares closed down just under 3% in Tokyo.
This is "rock bottom," Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa said during the earnings presentation, warning that challenges will continue for the foreseeable future.
Trade jitters continue in Asia
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
The worsening trade war between the US and China is causing fresh pain for investors in Asia, but other global markets are looking brighter.
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.6% and the Shanghai Composite dropped 0.7% after Wall Street's rout on Monday. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.6%.
- Europe started positively, with London's FTSE 100 index 0.7% higher and Germany's DAX index up 0.3% as trade fears appeared to fade.
- US stock futures are also pointing to gains, with the Dow set to rise about 100 points when US markets open today. The Nasdaq is tracking a 0.7% rise, and the S&P 500 could jump 0.5%.
That follows a dismal Monday, when the Dow closed 617 points, or 2.4%, lower. The S&P 500 closed down 2.4% and the Nasdaq lost 3.4%.
Stocks were pummeled by China's announcement that it will increase tariffs on roughly $60 billion worth of US goods on June 1, retaliating against higher tariffs imposed by Washington last week.
The situation could still deteriorate further: The Trump administration has begun the process to apply tariffs of 25% to the remaining $300 billion worth of goods China exports to the US.
Bayer drops after $2 billion verdict
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
Germany's Bayer (BAYRY) is in a bad spot after a US jury on Monday awarded more than $2 billion to a couple who claimed that the weedkiller Roundup caused their cancer.
Bayer bought the product's manufacturer, chemical giant Monsanto, last year.
The huge fine underscores the massive legal payouts Bayer could owe in the US, where the company faces Roundup lawsuits from roughly 13,400 plaintiffs. That exposure recently sparked a shareholder revolt against the company's management.
Bayer said in a statement that it was "disappointed with the jury's decision" and would appeal the verdict.
Shares fell 2.7% in early trading Tuesday. They've dropped more than 45% in the past year.
Apple is feeling the strain
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
Investors are continuing to keep a close eye on Apple (AAPL), which fell into a bear market amid Monday's sell-off.
Shares dropped 5.8%, about 20% below a recent high in October. They're up slightly in premarket trading Tuesday.
The drop also came the same day that the US Supreme Court ruled a group of iPhone owners who accuse Apple of violating American antitrust rules can sue the company.
Apple has significant exposure to China, which is a massive market for its smartphones. The trade war could also hit its supply chain.
In January, the company's announcement that it would miss its sales target in part due to economic weakness in China stunned investors, sending markets lower.