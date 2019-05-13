Uber falls below $40 a share

Uber's debut on the stock market couldn't have gone worse. Day 2 isn't looking much better.

Market turmoil, steep losses and slowing growth have rattled investors' nerves.The company's stock sank 4% in premarket trading this morning, falling below $40 a share .

Uber (UBER) had set its IPO price at $45, but it started trading at $42 on Friday and finished the day down more than 7%.