What's moving markets today: May 13, 2019By CNN Business
Oil prices rise on supply risk concerns
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, jumped about 1.6%, while US oil futures rose 1.2%.
The moves come after Saudi Arabia said two of its tankers were sabotaged near a key shipping lane off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.
A report from the state press agency Monday said there had been "significant damage to the structures of the two vessels," but didn't mention casualties or oil spills.
Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih described the attack as an attempt to "undermine the freedom of maritime navigation, and the security of oil supplies to consumers all over the world."
Supply fears have already helped drive prices 33% higher this year amid the Trump administration's crackdowns on two big producers: Venezuela and Iran.
Oil stocks were getting a lift, too. Shell (RDSA) climbed almost 1.2% in early trading, while BP (BP) inched 0.8% higher.
Buckle up for another volatile week
Investor concern that the US and China won't resolve their trade fight anytime soon is driving markets lower.
- Asia stocks dipped Monday, with the Nikkei dropping around 0.7% and the Shanghai Composite falling 1.2%. Hong Kong markets were closed for a public holiday.
- Stocks in Germany lost about 0.8% in early trading, while the UK's FTSE 100 index was flat.
- US stock futures also spell trouble. The Dow is poised to drop about 300 points at the open, or almost 1.2%. The Nasdaq is set to fall 1.6%, while the S&P 500 is tracking down 1.2%.
Front of mind is a warning Sunday from Larry Kudlow, President Trump's top economic adviser. He said US officials expect China to retaliate for the tariff hike the Trump administration imposed on Friday, when it increased import taxes on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% from 10%.
"We'll see what they come up with," Kudlow said of Beijing's expected response.
The uncertainty has already taken stocks for a wild ride. On Friday, the Dow finished 114 points, or 0.4% higher, but still closed out the week down 2.1%. The S&P 500 ended 0.4% higher, but was down 2.2% for the week.